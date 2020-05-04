Troilus Gold Corp. to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com May 6th

Individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, are invited to attend real-time, interactive presentations on VirtualInvestorConferences.com

TORONTO, May 4, 2020 - VirtualInvestorConferences.com today announced that Paul Pint, President of Troilus Gold Corp. (TSX: TLG; OTCQB: CHXMF) ("Troilus" or the "Company"), will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on May 6th, 2020. Troilus is a Toronto-based, Quebec focused, advanced stage exploration and early-development company focused on the mineral expansion and potential mine re-start of the former gold and copper Troilus mine.

DATE: Wednesday, May 6th

TIME: 4:30 PM ET

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

Recent Company Highlights

Low risk jurisdiction in Quebec, Canada

Production infrastructure in place, includes an extensive network of roads, sub-station and power lines, permitted tailings facility and an operational water treatment facility

+80,500 metres drilled in 2 years

Mineral Resource estimate grew ~129% to 4.71 Moz AuEq (Indicated) and 1.76 Moz AuEq (Inferred) from 2017 to 2020 1

Five fold increase in total land position to 83,385 ha. Troilus is the largest mineral claims holder in the highly prospective Frôtet-Evans Greenstone Belt2

1See Troilus Gold Corp. press release dated November 12, 2019

2See Troilus Gold Corp. press release dated April 21, 2020

Qualified Person

The technical and scientific information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Bertrand Brassard, M.Sc., P.Geo., Senior Project Geologist, who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Brassard is an employee of Troilus and is not independent of the Company under National Instrument 43-101.

About TroilUS Gold Corp.

Troilus is a Toronto-based, Quebec focused, advanced stage exploration and early-development company focused on the mineral expansion and potential mine re-start of the former gold and copper Troilus mine. The 83,385-hectare Troilus property is located northeast of Chibougamau, within the Frotêt-Evans Greenstone Belt in Quebec, Canada. From 1996 to 2010, Inmet Mining Corp. operated the Troilus project as an open pit mine, producing more than 2,000,000 ounces of gold and nearly 70,000 tonnes of copper.

Cautionary statements

