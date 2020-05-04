Margaux Resources Announces Collaboration with GoldSpot Discoveries and Spring Work Program on Cassiar Gold Project

Calgary, May 4, 2020 - Margaux Resources Ltd. (TSXV: MRL) (OTCQB: MARFF) ("Margaux" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged GoldSpot Discoveries Corp. ("GoldSpot") to identify and assess targets at Margaux's Cassiar Gold Project in northern British Columbia. This will be done by leveraging extensive geoscience data that has been collected through the multi-decade exploration and production history of the Project, using GoldSpot's in-house collaborative expertise, machine learning, and other techniques.

GoldSpot will examine multidisciplinary datasets from geological, geophysical, and geochemical programs, conducted by previous workers and compiled by Margaux's geologists, to identify geological features including structural and mineralization trends. Ultimately, the collaboration with GoldSpot is intended to identify high-quality near-mine and regional gold exploration targets that minimize exploration risk.

The Cassiar Gold Project is a 60,000 ha property in northern British Columbia, Canada, that hosts the Taurus bulk-tonnage gold resource (one million ounces gold at 1.43 g/t Au; see Margaux press release dated September 11, 2019), as well as several past-producing high-grade underground gold mines. Margaux continues to work on brownfields targets near Taurus, and is exploring the Cassiar property for additional bulk-tonnage gold prospects.

GoldSpot will use its geoscience and machine science expertise to clean, unify and analyze exploration data from Margaux's Cassiar Gold Project, to identify and assess targets for advancement during the 2020 exploration program.

Spring Work Program on Cassiar Gold Project

The Margaux exploration team will mobilize a small crew in May to conduct sampling and reclamation work in advance of the 2020 exploration program. Personnel will carry out baseline environmental sampling and monitoring at the Cassiar Gold Property to continue to move the project forward with a balanced and responsible approach.

Work will be planned and carried out in accordance with recently released COVID-19 Exploration Fieldwork Safety Guidelines, and with current public health guidance. Margaux continues to consult and work together with the local First Nation community, who have expressed their support for proposed fieldwork on the Cassiar Gold Project in 2020.

About Margaux Resources Ltd.

Margaux Resources Ltd. (TSXV: MRL) (OTCQB: MARFF) is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on exploration in British Columbia, and is directed by a group of highly successful Canadian business executives.

