Phase III Deep Drilling Program Planned to Expand Gold Zone Another 900 Meters Down Plunge

MMV: TSXV

MNRLF: OTCQB

M8M: FRANKFURT

VANCOUVER, May 4, 2020 - Mineral Mountain Resources Ltd. and Mineral Mountain Resources (SD) Inc. ("Mineral Mountain" or the "Companies") (TSXV: "MMV") reports that a Phase III deep drill program has been finalized for its Standby Gold Project and is scheduled to start when the COVID-19 restrictions are relaxed. Phase III is designed to expand the prospective gold zone at least 900 meters down plunge from Target 1.

PHASE III PROGRAM

Using different permitted drill sites, the Company has devised a plan to drill 4 holes (2 "trunk" holes each with a "wedge" hole totaling 5,000 m designed to intersect the width of the gold corridor spaced at about 200 meters apart down plunge from Target 1 and Homestake's high grade gold intersection recorded in SM87-3A grading 10.29 grams per tonne Au over 3.1 meters, along the 900 meter down plunge distance. (see attached Figure and link to video https://mineralmountainresources.com/media/). All 4 drill holes will attempt to intersect the Standby gold corridor across its width. At the completion of each "trunk" hole, the hole will be surveyed with Borehole EM which has proven to be useful in detecting nearby (i.e. within 200 m of the trunk hole) conductive bodies usually representing heavier concentrations of pyrrhotite and graphite that define the location of the shear zone and help constrain the extent of the target iron formation. Borehole EM is especially useful in determining if there is potential for mineralization encountered in a drill hole to expand either down dip or down plunge.

A fifth hole, designated planned hole #5 on the attached figure, will to be completed after the 4 proposed deep holes described above. Hole #5 is designed to test the down dip extension of the Target 1 area.

Qualified Persons

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 and reviewed and approved by Nelson W. Baker, P.Eng., the President and CEO of Mineral Mountain Resources Ltd. and a Qualified Person for this project. All exploration activities at the Rochford Project are carried out under the strict supervision of Kevin Leonard, P.Geo., also a Qualified Person for this project.

About Mineral Mountain

Mineral Mountain Resources Ltd., through its wholly owned subsidiary Mineral Mountain Resources (SD) Inc., is an exploration and development Company with a strong management and technical team which has many years of experience in the Homestake area. The parent Company, Mineral Mountain Resources Ltd., is based in Vancouver, B.C.

The Company now owns one of the largest land package in the Rochford Gold District located in the Black Hills of South Dakota, U.S.A. about 26 kilometers south of the richest and largest gold deposits in the world, the Homestake Mine gold system, which produced over 42 million ounce of gold! The Rochford District is situated within the most prospective exploration regions for gold in the United States.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Mineral Mountain Resources Ltd.

"Nelson W. Baker", President and CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as such term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward looking information

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities laws. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, constitute forward looking- information. Forward looking information consists of statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking information are based on reasonable assumptions, such information does not constitute guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward- looking information. Factors that cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking information include gold prices, results of exploration and development activities, regulatory changes, defects in title, availability of materials and equipment, timeliness of government approvals, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. The Company cautions the foregoing list of important factors is not exhaustive. Investors and others who base themselves on the Company's forward-looking information should carefully consider the above factors as well as the uncertainties they represent and the risk they entail. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct. Please see the public filings of the Company at www.sedar.com for further information.

