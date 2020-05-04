The K2 Principal Fund L.P. Acquires Shares of Moneta Porcupine Mines Inc.

TORONTO, May 4, 2020 - The K2 Principal Fund L.P. ("K2") announced that on May 1st, 2020 it purchased 98,500 common shares of Moneta Porcupine Mines Inc. (TSX: ME) of 65 3rd Ave, Timmins, ON, P4N 1C2. Each share was purchased through the TSX at an average price of at a price of $ 0.1187 for a total cost of $11,692.12.

Prior to the recent acquisition, K2 held 31,085,000 common shares. After the acquisition, the partnership holds 31,183,500 common shares representing approximately 10.01% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Moneta Porcupine Mines Inc.

K2 acquired the securities for investment purposes only and may, depending on market and other conditions, increase or decrease its beneficial ownership, control or direction over, or exercise its current rights to acquire, common shares or other securities of Moneta Porcupine Mines Inc. through market transactions, private agreements or otherwise.

SOURCE The K2 Principal Fund L.P.