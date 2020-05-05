Fission 3 Provides Corporate Update

TSX VENTURE SYMBOL: FUU

OTCQB SYMBOL: FISOF

KELOWNA, May 4, 2020 - Fission 3.0 Corp. ("Fission 3" or the "Company") (TSX-V:FUU; OTCQB:FISOF) has announced today that Paul Charlish has left the Company and Ryan Cheung has accepted the position of Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary of the Company effective May 4, 2020.

The Company is monitoring the rapidly changing and unpredictable environment caused by the global COVID-19 pandemic and continues to reduce general and administrative costs across its business.

About Fission 3.0 Corp.

Fission 3.0 Corp. is a Canadian based resource company specializing in the strategic acquisition, exploration and development of uranium properties and is headquartered in Kelowna, British Columbia. Common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "FUU" and trade on the OTCQB under the symbol "FISOF".

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Dev Randhawa"



Dev Randhawa, CEO

Fission 3.0 Corp.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement: Fission 3.0 Corp.

Certain information contained in this press release constitutes "forward-looking information", within the meaning of Canadian legislation. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "anticipate", "will", "has", "now", "shall", "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "offers the opportunity to", "occur", "be achieved" or "has the potential to". Forward looking statements contained in this press release may include statements which involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may not prove to be accurate. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in these forward-looking statements. Such statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations. Among those factors which could cause actual results to differ materially are the following: market conditions, our ability to continue to trade on the OTCQB Marketplace, our ability to increase visibility and liquidity, our ability to diversify our shareholder base, risks related to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, including disruptions to the Company's business and operational plans, risks related to the global economic uncertainty as a result of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and other risk factors listed from time to time in our reports filed with Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and Fission 3.0 Corp. disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation.

SOURCE Fission 3.0 Corp.