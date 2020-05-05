Leading Edge Materials Announces Changes to Board of Directors and Management

VANCOUVER, May 4, 2020 - Leading Edge Materials Corp. ("Leading Edge Materials" or the "Company") (TSXV: LEM) (Nasdaq First North: LEMSE) (OTCQB: LEMIF) announces changes to the Board of Directors and senior Management.

Effective immediately, Mr Michael Hudson, Mr Mark Saxon and Mr Filip Kozlowski have resigned as Directors of Leading Edge Materials. Mr Hudson and Mr Saxon have served as Directors since the public listing of the Company.

The Company welcomes Mr Lars-Eric Johansson, Mr Daniel Major and Mr Eric Krafft to the Board of Directors.

Concurrently, Leading Edge Materials announces a change in senior Management with the appointment of Mr Filip Kozlowski, current Director, as CEO. Mr Kozlowski replaces Mr Mark Saxon, former Interim CEO and President, effective immediately.

An expanding interest for European sustainably sourced critical raw materials has encouraged Leading Edge Materials to pursue mechanisms to accelerate the progress of the Company's Swedish portfolio. Strengthening of the Board with European focused individuals with deep development and operational experience is an important step towards this goal.

Mr Johansson has had an extensive career in the mining industry, most recently as President and CEO of Ivanhoe Mines, and previously CFO of Kinross Gold Corporation, Noranda Inc and Falconbridge Ltd in Canada and Vice President and CFO of Boliden Mineral AB in his native Sweden. Mr Johansson with his Swedish background and unrivaled industry connections is a valuable addition and has been appointed Non-Executive Chairman of the Board.

Mr Daniel Major is a mining engineer from the Camborne School of Mines in the UK and currently holds the position of CEO for GoviEx Uranium Inc. Mr Major brings extensive operations background and knowledge of the mining industry.

Mr Eric Krafft is a Swedish private investor across a number of different industries and also a substantial shareholder of the Company (see press release 20191231).

All new Directors are based in Europe and the addition of their combined skills and experience to the Leading Edge Materials team shall provide the necessary platform for development of the Company's portfolio of European critical materials projects.

Mr Kozlowski has been a Director of the Company for three years, and brings unparalleled insight into Swedish financial, battery and mining markets. Based in Stockholm, Mr Kozlowski with support from the new board is well placed to lead the Company as it progresses the development of the different assets currently owned by the Company.

Mr Kozlowski, CEO stated "We thank Mr Saxon for fulfilling the role of Interim CEO for the past year, and we appreciate his ongoing association as a technical advisor and for Mr Hudson's contribution as Non-Executive Chairman and Director. I, together with the new board, look forward to update existing and prospective shareholders over the near-term on the future development strategy of the Company."

Mr Mark Saxon shall remain available as a technical consultant and Qualified Person for the Company. Mr Nick Demare will retain the position of CFO and Corporate Secretary.

About Leading Edge Materials

Leading Edge Materials is a Canadian public company focused on development of high value critical raw materials for the European market. LEM's assets and research focus are towards the raw materials for Li-ion batteries, high thermal efficiency and materials that improve the efficiency of energy generation. Investments are linked to the global shift to low-carbon energy generation and energy storage.

