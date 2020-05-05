Roxgold First Quarter 2020 Financial Results: Conference Call / Webcast Details

Roxgold Inc. (“Roxgold” or the “Company”) (TSX: ROXG) (OTCQX: ROGFF) will release its first quarter 2020 financial results after the North American markets close on Tuesday, May 12, 2020.

Roxgold executives will host a conference call to discuss the results on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at 8:00 am EDT. Listeners may access a live webcast of the conference call from the events section of the Company's website at www.roxgold.com or by dialing toll free 1 (844) 607-4367 within North America or +1 (825) 312-2266 from international locations.

An online archive of the webcast will be available by accessing the Company's website at www.roxgold.com. A telephone replay will be available for two weeks after the call by dialing toll free 1 (800) 585-8367 within North American or +1 (416) 621-4642 from international locations and entering passcode: 522 84 99.

About Roxgold

Roxgold is a Canadian-based gold mining company with assets located in West Africa. The Company owns and operates the high-grade Yaramoko Gold Mine located on the Houndé greenstone belt in Burkina Faso and is advancing the development and exploration of the Séguéla Gold Project located in Côte d’Ivoire. Roxgold trades on the TSX under the symbol ROXG and as ROGFF on OTCQX.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200505005304/en/

Contact

Graeme Jennings, CFA

Vice President, Investor Relations

416-203-6401

gjennings@roxgold.com