G2 Drills 4m @ 10.8 g/t Au and 1.8m @ 14.9 g/t Au

TORONTO, May 05, 2020 - G2 Goldfields Inc. (TSXV: GTWO) (the “Company” or “G2”) announces assays from high-grade drill intercepts at the Oko-Aremu Project, Guyana. The property hosts multiple zones of mineralization, however drilling to date has focused exclusively on the Oko Deformation Zone (ODZ). To date, 44 drill holes have outlined gold mineralization in excess of one kilometer.



Holes OKD - 30, 31 and 33 were drilled to further explore gold mineralization encountered in recently reported OKD – 27 (1m @ 8 g/t Au & 4m @ 19.5 g/t Au). Visible Gold (V.G.) was logged in all three holes and the results are highlighted below: (True widths of mineralization are estimated between 85% and 58% of reported width)

Hole OKD- 30

3.1 g/t Au over 2.0 metres (52 – 54)

14.9 g/t Au over 1.8 metres (97.9 – 99.7) V.G.

10.8 g/t Au over 4.0 metres (188 – 192 )

Hole OKD – 31

12.7 g/t Au over 1.4 metres (132.8 – 134.2) V.G.

3.0 g/t Au over 1.7 metres (207.1 – 208.8) V.G.

Hole OKD- 33

10.5 g/t Au over 2.0 metres (180.8 – 182.8) V.G.

10.8 g/t Au over 0.8 metres (185 – 185.8) V.G.

Additionally, hole OKD – 32 explored approximately 140 m south of hole OKD – 5 (8.2 m @ 9.1 g/t Au) and hole OKD – 24 (2.4 m @ 116 g/t Au)

Hole OKD – 32

20.1 g/t Au over 1.0 metres (81.5 – 82.5) V.G.

1.7 g/t Au over 2.0 metres (91 -93)

A plan view of drilling completed to date in the main OKD Zone is displayed below as Figure 1 and available at the following link https://g2goldfields.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/OkoDrillingPlanView_Figure1.pdf.

Dan Noone, CEO stated, “I am very pleased to see that step out holes OKD – 30, 31, & 33 fill out the 250 m zone between Shafts 2 and 3 on the Oko trend and highlight the continuous, linear nature of Vein Corridors 1 and 2.

Hole OKD – 32 which was collared to the west of Vein Corridor 1, and 140 m south of OKD – 24 (2.4m @ 116.6 g/t Au) suggests that high grade mineralisation encountered in Vein Corridor 2 continues to the south.”

A plan view map of interpreted mineralized zones is displayed as Figure 2 below or available at https://g2goldfields.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/InterpretedView_Figure2.pdf.

Second Rig Fully Mobilized

G2 also confirms that a second drill rig is expected to be fully operational within the next week. Along with the hiring of an additional two geologists, this added drilling capacity will enable G2 to greatly expedite its exploration program.

Patrick Sheridan, G2 Chairman stated, “we have an enormous amount of drilling in front of us and we are very excited to have additional drilling capacity to explore G2’s many drilling targets”.

A table of drill collar locations and information is available at https://g2goldfields.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/DrillTable.pdf.

QA/QC

Drill core is logged and sampled in a secure core storage facility located on the Oko project site, Guyana. Core samples from the program are cut in half, using a diamond cutting saw, and are sent to MSALABS Guyana, in Georgetown, Guyana, which is an accredited mineral analysis laboratory, for analysis. Samples from sections of core with obvious gold mineralization are analyzed for total gold using an industry standard 500g metallic screen fire assay (MSALABS method MSC 550). All other samples are analysed for gold using standard Fire Assay-AA with atomic absorption finish (MSALABS method; FAS-121). Samples returning over 10.0 g/t gold are analyzed utilizing standard fire assay gravimetric methods (MSALABS method; FAS-425). Certified gold reference standards, blanks and field duplicates are routinely inserted into the sample stream, as part of G2 Goldfield’s quality control/quality assurance program (QAQC). No QA/QC issues were noted with the results reported herein.

About G2 Goldfields Inc.



G2 Goldfields Inc. is focused on the discovery of large gold deposits in the Guiana Shield. The Company owns a 100% interest in two past gold producing mines, as well as a regional portfolio of highly prospective projects.

All scientific and technical information in this press release has been prepared under the supervision of Dan Noone (CEO of G2 Goldfields Inc.), a “qualified person” within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Noone (B.Sc. Geology, MBA) is a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists.

Forward Looking Statements

