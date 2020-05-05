Radius Gold Samples 64m Rock Channel Grading 142 g/t Ag at Plata Verde

Vancouver, May 5, 2020 - Radius Gold Inc. (TSXV:RDU) (OTC:RDUFF) is pleased to announce the results of second phase rock chip sampling from the Company's recently acquired Plata Verde project located in Chihuahua, Mexico.

Highlights include a 64m continuous rock chip sample grading 142 g/t Ag, within Mina Mojonera.

Widespread silver mineralization sampled over 200m x 100m area of Mina Real.

At Plata Verde, Radius geologists re-discovered an undocumented large scale underground bulk mining operation where in the late 1800's, historic miners hand excavated an extensive series of anastomosing caverns, producing silver bars at an associated smelter operation. The project appears to be un-explored since the historic miners ceased their operations. Initial prospecting rock chips by Radius geologists returned silver grades between 5 and 1070 g/t Ag (press release 23 March, 2020). Radius has completed additional mapping and rock chip sampling (105 assays) and is pleased to report the latest results.

Mina Mojonera Zone

Mina Mojonera is an extensive network of anastomosing mining tunnels and cavities covering roughly 100m x 100m. The height of the excavation varies from 4 to 30m. Radius previously reported 35 rock chip samples collected from the walls and remaining pillars (2 x 2m panel samples or 2m chip channel samples) at stations approximately 10 to 20m apart covering the irregularly shaped +5000m2 mining area. These samples ranged from 5 to 849 g/t Ag and averaged 276 g/t Ag (press release 23 March 2020). Radius geologists recently sampled a 68 meter rock chip channel (34 samples, 2m x 2m panels) extending across the northern wall of the main mining cavity with the following result:

64m grading 142 g/t Ag, Including 12m at 350 g/t Ag

Outcropping mineralization is only exposed in a small creek from which the historic mining developed. Potential extensions of mineralization are largely covered by overlying ignimbrite volcanics. New sampling at the extremities of the mined areas indicate the mineralization is open to expansion in most directions (figure 1).



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 1. Mina Mojonera rock chip sampling with silver assays in g/t Ag.

Mina Real Zone

Mina Real, located 150m south of Mina Mojonera, is an extensive network of anastomosing mining tunnels and cavities covering roughly 150m x 140m. The height of the excavation varies from 3 to 20m. Radius has collected a total of 75 prospecting rock chip samples from the walls and remaining pillars with silver grades ranging between 8 and 730 g/t Ag and averaged 276 g/t Ag (figures 2 and 3).



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 2. Mina Real rock chip sampling with silver assays in g/t Ag.

Geology and Mineralization

At Plata Verde, silver mineralization occurs as massive to crustiform banded barite calcite with silver chlorides, sulphosalt minerals and native silver infilling and cementing fractures and breccia within a basaltic/andesite extrusive volcanic. The basaltic/andesite host occurs at the base of the Upper Rhyolitic Volcanics of the Northern Sierra Madre. In general the host volcanics and associated silver mineralization is covered by the overlying rhyolitic ignimbrites and is only exposed along the length of a small creek.

Sampling has mostly been confined to the two main mining areas (Mina Real and Mina Mojonera) which define a zone of silver mineralization approximately 550m long by 200m wide. To the south the mineralization appears to be displaced by a large fault. In other directions the host basaltic andesite units are largely covered by rhyolite ignimbrites. Radius plans to fly an airborne magnetic survey to help define the extensions of the host rocks under cover.



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 3. Plata Verde geology and rock chip sampling with silver assays in g/t Ag.

Exploration Targets

The barite/silver chloride mineralization appears to be a late stage low temperature mineralizing event with the source and feeder systems as yet unknown and an attractive exploration target. Barite and silver chloride are often part of the upper levels or supergene zone around large silver deposits. The solubility of barite and silver chlorides is low, and hence the source zone is likely to be close by. Extensions of the known mineralization below the ignimbrite cover to the north, east and west are attractive large scale bulk minable targets.

Due to COVID-19 and associated travel restrictions the project will not advance as quickly as normal. Radius has a Mexican geological team in Chihuahua and in the coming weeks our teams will decide how best to advance, based on the situation in Chihuahua and our team's personal and family safety. Radius has established a full camp at Plata Verde with internet connection and accommodation for field teams ready to ramp up work as soon as possible.



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 4. Mina Real typical large scale underground excavation.

The Agreement

Radius can earn a 100% interest in the project by making staged payments totalling US$800,000 over four years with a final payment of $400,000 due at the end of year four. An $8,000 signing payment has been paid. The owner retains a 1% NSR which Radius can buy back for US$1,000,000.

Technical Information

Bruce Smith, M.Sc. (Geology), a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists, is Radius's Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Smith has worked in the field at Plata Verde, and prepared and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

Quality Assurance and Quality Control

Reported assays are rock chip and channels samples taken by Radius geologists and trained sampling teams. Sample intervals are generally 2m chip channels or 2x2m panels producing samples of between 2 to 9 kg. Reported samples were delivered to SGN Labortories in Paral, Chihuahua. The samples were crushed and pulverised. Two 100 gram splits were taken. Radius geologists removed and stored the excess and a 100g split at the Radius offices. SGN proformed initial Ag and Au analysis. The second split was subsequently sent to the ALS Geochemistry laboratory facilities in Chihuahua, Mexico and was analysed for Ag and multi-elements using method code ME-ICP61 following a four-acid digestion. Overlimits are analysed using an appropriate method. All assays reported above 30g/t Ag have been analysed by ALS Geochemistry. Radius routinely inserts multi-element geochemical standards and blanks into the sample stream to monitor laboratories performance. Quality control samples submitted were returned within acceptable limits. Comparisons between sample splits demonstrate acceptable accuracy and precision.

Radius Gold Inc.

Radius has a portfolio of projects located in Mexico, United States and Guatemala which it continues to advance, utilizing partnerships where appropriate in order to retain the Company's strong treasury. At the same time, management is seeking out additional investment and project acquisition opportunities across the globe.

