Melkior Announces Carscallen Drilling Update and Commencement of Down-Hole Geophysical Survey

Timmins, May 5, 2020 - Melkior Resources Inc. ("Melkior" or the "Company") (TSXV:MKR) (OTC:MKRIF) is pleased to announce that we are awaiting the drill results of our 1,950-meter drill program at the Carscallen Project in Timmins. Our third drill hole testing the Mise-a-la-Masse target was extended from a planned 600 meters to 750 meters in total. This target can be seen below:
The Company has engaged the services of Exsics Exploration Inc. (a geophysical consulting firm) to perform a downhole electromagnetic survey on CAR-20-06. The drill is still on the Carscallen site, and pending favorable results, the Company wants to start on a follow-up drill program immediately. This additional Mise-a-la-Masse survey will help establish the strike direction of this new target to plan subsequent drilling.
Jonathon Deluce, CEO of Melkior, remarks, "We are looking forward to getting back out to the project to complete a follow-up Mise-a-la-Masse survey on CAR-20-06. The survey will provide a better definition of the target's strike direction to prepare us for immediate follow-up drilling if the results warrant it. Results from holes CAR-20-04 to CAR-20-06 will be announced shortly."
Qualified Person
All technical information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Peter Caldbick, P.Geo. Mr. Caldbick is a consultant for Melkior and a Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101.
