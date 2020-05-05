Black Tusk Expands Land Package Around PG Highway Property - Palladium/Platinum Group Elements (PGE) Project

VANCOUVER, May 5, 2020 - Black Tusk Resources Inc. ("Black Tusk" or the "Company) (CSE:TUSK)(OTC PINK:BTKRF)(Frankfurt:0NB) After recently completing all data compilation, Black Tusk management team has decided to increase the land package around the PG Highway Property in Abitibi, Quebec.

Eight new claims totalling 400.5 hectares were staked adjacent to the original Black Tusk claims. Once these claims have been confirmed, the PG Highway Property will total 1,052.3 hectares over 20 claims. The property is located along Highway 397, 22 Km north of Val d'Or, Quebec.

As previously released (see News Release dated April 14, 2020), the PG Highway Property adjoins claims that cover the Lynx and La Tour PGE mineral showings. The Lynx showing is located approximately 3.5 Km north of the PG Highway property. At the Lynx, selected samples returned grades up to 1,895 ppb combined platinum (Pt) and palladium (Pd). The two best results returned 1,365 ppb Pd and 530 ppb Pt (sample 828583) and 1050 ppb Pd and 340 ppb Pt (sample 828575) (assessment report GM 61266). The La Tour showing is located 300 metres east of the Lynx. At the La Tour showing, samples returned up to 5,139 ppb Pd and 1589 ppb Pt (GM 60468 and GM 61303). The reader is cautioned that results obtained on adjoining properties are not necessarily indicative of potential for similar results on the Black Tusk - PG Highway claims.

The second Palladium/PGE property that Black Tusk owns in Quebec is the Lorrain Project. This property is located along Highway 391 approximately one kilometre south of Lorrainville, in western Quebec. The property covers the Guimond-Church deposit. The Lorrain property is located within a region endowed with a variety of mineralization styles. Many of these mineral deposits were originally explored for copper, but have recently been recognized for palladium/platinum group elements.

Both of the newly acquired PGE properties of Black Tusk are readily accessible on major highways and have undergone historic exploration. The company continues to compile available information in order to plan future exploration. Data compilation with GIS utilization is expected to be completed soon for the Lorrain Project.

Perry Grunenberg, P.Geo, a "Qualified Person" as that term is defined under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release. Mr. Grunenberg is also a director of the Company.

About Black Tusk Resources Inc.

Black Tusk Resources is gold-focused Canadian exploration company with operations primarily based in the world class Abitibi Greenstone-belt region of Quebec. Black TUSK currently holds 100% ownership in 5 separate mining projects in Canada. For more information these gold and palladium projects, please visit our website www.blacktuskresources.com

