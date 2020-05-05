Pelangio Grants Stock Options

TORONTO, May 05, 2020 - Pelangio Exploration Inc. (PX: TSX-V; OTC PINK: PGXPF) (“Pelangio” or the “Company”) announces that the Board of Directors has approved the grant of 500,000 incentive stock options to directors, officers and consultants of the Company. The options are exercisable into common shares of the Company at a price of $0.14 per share. Subject to the rules of the TSX Venture Exchange and the Company's Stock Option Plan, the options have a term of five years and will expire on May 4, 2025.
For additional information about the Company, please visit our website at www.pelangio.com.
Ingrid Hibbard, President & CEO Tel: 905-336-3828 Toll-free: 1-877-746-1632 Email: info@pelangio.com
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!