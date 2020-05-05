Pelangio Grants Stock Options

TORONTO, May 05, 2020 - Pelangio Exploration Inc. (PX: TSX-V; OTC PINK: PGXPF) (“Pelangio” or the “Company”) announces that the Board of Directors has approved the grant of 500,000 incentive stock options to directors, officers and consultants of the Company. The options are exercisable into common shares of the Company at a price of $0.14 per share. Subject to the rules of the TSX Venture Exchange and the Company's Stock Option Plan, the options have a term of five years and will expire on May 4, 2025.

