Altiplano Metals Intersects Down Dip Extension of Farellon Vein Structure

Edmonton, May 5, 2020 - Altiplano Metals Inc. (TSXV: APN) (WKN: A2JNFG) ("Altiplano" or the "Company") announces that the 86.5 m Hugo decline extension has reached the planned 382 level and the crosscut has intersected the Farellon Vein system as anticipated. The 382 level is 13 meters below the previous deepest workings at the 395 level. Development will continue drifting both northeast and southwest on vein on both the 382 and 389 levels, with associated raises for stoping.

Alastair McIntyre, CEO, comments "The decline extension is part of Altiplano's ongoing expansion plans at the historic Farellon mine designed to access lower levels of Cu-Au mineralization. By opening the 382 and the 389 levels, in addition to recovering the remaining material from the upper levels, this block opens new accesses expanding the bulk sampling program. I am also pleased to report that the work was completed on time and budget, while continually operating within safety and COVID-19 protocols."





Jumbo In Decline



To view an enhanced version of this image, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4303/55368_b12a43b454a6d865_001full.jpg



Farellon Vein system at the 382 level:

To view an enhanced version of this Image, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4303/55368_b12a43b454a6d865_002full.jpg

About Altiplano

Altiplano Metals Inc. (APN: TSXV) is a mineral exploration company focused on evaluating and acquiring projects with significant potential for advancement from discovery through to production, in Canada and abroad. Management has a substantial record of success in capitalizing on opportunity, overcoming challenges and building shareholder value. Additional information concerning Altiplano can be found on its website at www.apnmetals.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

/s/ "John Williamson"

Chairman

For further information, please contact:

Jeremy Yaseniuk, Director

jeremyy@apnmetals.com

Tel: (604) 773-1467

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the (TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address exploration drilling, exploitation activities and events or developments that the Company expects are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continuity of mineralization, uncertainties related to the ability to obtain necessary permits, licenses and title and delays due to third party opposition, changes in government policies regarding mining and natural resource exploration and exploitation, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. For more information on the Company, investors should review the Company's continuous disclosure filings that are available at www.sedar.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/55368