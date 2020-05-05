Barrick Announces Election of Directors

TORONTO, May 05, 2020 - Barrick Gold Corp. (NYSE:GOLD) (TSX:ABX) announced that the nominees listed in the Information Circular for the 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders were elected as directors of Barrick. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors, the appointment of auditors and the advisory resolution on executive compensation are set out below.



Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld D. Mark Bristow 1,206,532,362 98.83% 14,243,096 1.17% Gustavo A. Cisneros 1,070,322,952 87.68% 150,452,506 12.32% Christopher L. Coleman 1,126,811,170 92.30% 93,964,288 7.70% J. Michael Evans 1,212,638,741 99.33% 8,136,717 0.67% Brian L. Greenspun 1,141,464,580 93.50% 79,310,878 6.50% J. Brett Harvey 1,164,161,913 95.36% 56,613,545 4.64% Andrew J. Quinn 1,212,698,561 99.34% 8,076,897 0.66% Loreto Silva 1,219,573,012 99.90% 1,202,446 0.10% John L. Thornton 1,137,195,092 93.15% 83,580,366 6.85%

Voting results for the resolution approving the appointment of the auditor are as follows:

Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld 1,232,113,354 93.13% 90,833,809 6.87%

Voting results for the advisory resolution on executive compensation are as follows:

Votes For % For Votes Against % Against 1,157,652,646 94.84% 63,022,808 5.16%

