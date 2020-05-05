Barrick Announces Election of Directors

TORONTO, May 05, 2020 - Barrick Gold Corp. (NYSE:GOLD) (TSX:ABX) announced that the nominees listed in the Information Circular for the 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders were elected as directors of Barrick. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors, the appointment of auditors and the advisory resolution on executive compensation are set out below.
Nominee
Votes For
% For
Votes Withheld
% Withheld
D. Mark Bristow
1,206,532,362
98.83%
14,243,096
1.17%
Gustavo A. Cisneros
1,070,322,952
87.68%
150,452,506
12.32%
Christopher L. Coleman
1,126,811,170
92.30%
93,964,288
7.70%
J. Michael Evans
1,212,638,741
99.33%
8,136,717
0.67%
Brian L. Greenspun
1,141,464,580
93.50%
79,310,878
6.50%
J. Brett Harvey
1,164,161,913
95.36%
56,613,545
4.64%
Andrew J. Quinn
1,212,698,561
99.34%
8,076,897
0.66%
Loreto Silva
1,219,573,012
99.90%
1,202,446
0.10%
John L. Thornton
1,137,195,092
93.15%
83,580,366
6.85%
Voting results for the resolution approving the appointment of the auditor are as follows:
Votes For
% For
Votes Withheld
% Withheld
1,232,113,354
93.13%
90,833,809
6.87%
Voting results for the advisory resolution on executive compensation are as follows:
Votes For
% For
Votes Against
% Against
1,157,652,646
94.84%
63,022,808
5.16%
Enquiries:
President and CEO Mark Bristow +1 647 205 7694 +44 788 071 1386
Senior EVP and CFO Graham Shuttleworth +44 1534 735 333 +44 779 771 1338
Investor and Media Relations Kathy du Plessis +44 20 7557 7738 Email: barrick@dpapr.com
