American Shared Hospital Services Announces First Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

San Francisco, May 05, 2020 - via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE American: AMS), a leading provider of turnkey technology solutions for advanced radiosurgical and radiation therapy solutions, today announced that the Company will hold a quarterly conference call to discuss its first quarter 2020 financial results on Monday, May 11, 2020 at 3:00pm EDT / 12:00pm PDT. First quarter 2020 financial results will be released premarket the morning of Monday, May 11, 2020.
Date/Time Monday, May 11, 2020 at 3:00pm EDT / 12:00pm PDT
Teleconference and Webcast Information To participate, please call 1 (877) 420-2982 at least 5 minutes prior to the start of the call and enter passcode number: 9311758#. A simultaneous Webcast of the call may be accessed through the Company's website, www.ashs.com, or www.streetevents.com for institutional investors.
A replay of the call will be available at the following link until June 10, 2020, the passcode is 49677167.
About American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE American: AMS)
American Shared Hospital Services provides turnkey technology solutions for advanced radiosurgical and radiation therapy services. AMS is the world leader in providing Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment, a non-invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations and trigeminal neuralgia (facial pain). The Company also offers proton therapy, and the latest IGRT, IMRT and MR Linac systems. For more information, please visit: www.ashs.com
Contacts:
American Shared Hospital Services Ray Stachowiak Interim President and Chief Executive Officer rstachowiak@ashs.com
Investor Relations Stephanie Prince PCG Advisory P: (646) 762-4518 sprince@pcgadvisory.com
