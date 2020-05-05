Permits Obtained for Iceland Gold Projects

Reykjavik, May 5, 2020 - St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp. (CSE:SX) (CNSX:SX.CN) (OTC:SXOOF) (FSE:85G1) is pleased to announce that it has received the permits, and thus, the green light for its 2020 seasonal work programs for the Vopnafjordur and Trollaskagi gold and polymetallic licenses in Iceland.

The Company announced on April 24, 2020, that it expected to be able to do work in June and July within the licenses. The Company submitted the work programs for approval on March 31, 2020.

The Icelandic mineral licensing authority, Orkustofnun, has today approved the work programs submitted by the Company.

Covid-19 Impact Assessments

The Icelandic government has further eased its Covid-19 restrictions. The pandemic is expected to have a limited impact on the work programs scheduled to commence shortly.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Vilhjalmur Thor Vilhjalmsson"

Vilhjalmur Thor Vilhjalmsson

President and CEO

About St-Georges

St-Georges is developing new technologies to solve some of the most common environmental problems in the mining industry.

The Company controls directly or indirectly, through rights of first refusal, all of the active mineral tenures in Iceland. It also explores for nickel on the Julie Nickel Project & for industrial minerals on Quebec's North Shore and for lithium and rare metals in Northern Quebec and in the Abitibi region. Headquartered in Montreal, St-Georges' stock is listed on the CSE under the symbol SX, on the US OTC under the Symbol SXOOF and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol 85G1

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or the accuracy of the contents of this release.

Copyright (c) 2020 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.