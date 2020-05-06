Amerigo Announces Results of AGM and Election of New Director

VANCOUVER, May 05, 2020 - Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSX: ARG, "Amerigo" or the "Company") announces the results of voting at its 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the “AGM”) held on May 4, 2020 in Vancouver, British Columbia.
A total of 43,302,885 common shares were voted at the AGM, representing 23.95% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares of the Company. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the AGM, including the election of all director nominees as follows:
Name
Votes by Proxy For
Votes by Proxy Withheld
Percentage of Votes by Proxy For
Percentage of Votes by Proxy Withheld
Klaus Zeitler
43,120,767
99,961
99.77
0.23
Robert Gayton
43,126,967
93,761
99.78
0.22
Sidney Robinson
43,120,217
100,511
99.77
0.23
Alberto Salas
43,127,227
93,501
99.78
0.22
George Ireland
43,106,767
113,961
99.74
0.26
Aurora Davidson
43,098,927
121,801
99.72
0.28
Aurora Davidson, President, CEO and CFO of the Company, has joined the Company’s Board of Directors after having been elected as a director at the AGM.
Detailed voting results for the 2020 Annual General Meeting are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com
About the Company:
Amerigo Resources Ltd. is an innovative copper producer with a long-term relationship with Corporaci?n Nacional del Cobre de Chile (“Codelco”), the world’s largest copper producer. Amerigo produces copper concentrate at the MVC operation in Chile by processing fresh and historic tailings from Codelco’s El Teniente mine, the world's largest underground copper mine. Tel: (604) 681-2802; Fax: (604) 682-2802; Web: www.amerigoresources.com; Listing: ARG:TSX.
