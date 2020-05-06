Amerigo Announces Results of AGM and Election of New Director

Menü Artikel
VANCOUVER, May 05, 2020 - Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSX: ARG, "Amerigo" or the "Company") announces the results of voting at its 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the “AGM”) held on May 4, 2020 in Vancouver, British Columbia.

A total of 43,302,885 common shares were voted at the AGM, representing 23.95% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares of the Company. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the AGM, including the election of all director nominees as follows:

Name Votes by
Proxy For		 Votes by
Proxy
Withheld		 Percentage
of Votes by
Proxy For		 Percentage of Votes by
Proxy Withheld
Klaus Zeitler 43,120,767 99,961 99.77 0.23
Robert Gayton 43,126,967 93,761 99.78 0.22
Sidney Robinson 43,120,217 100,511 99.77 0.23
Alberto Salas 43,127,227 93,501 99.78 0.22
George Ireland 43,106,767 113,961 99.74 0.26
Aurora Davidson 43,098,927 121,801 99.72 0.28

Aurora Davidson, President, CEO and CFO of the Company, has joined the Company’s Board of Directors after having been elected as a director at the AGM.

Detailed voting results for the 2020 Annual General Meeting are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com

About the Company:

Amerigo Resources Ltd. is an innovative copper producer with a long-term relationship with Corporaci?n Nacional del Cobre de Chile (“Codelco”), the world’s largest copper producer. Amerigo produces copper concentrate at the MVC operation in Chile by processing fresh and historic tailings from Codelco’s El Teniente mine, the world's largest underground copper mine. Tel: (604) 681-2802; Fax: (604) 682-2802; Web: www.amerigoresources.com; Listing: ARG:TSX.

For further information, please contact:

Aurora Davidson, President, CEO and CFO (604) 697-6207
Klaus Zeitler, Executive Chairman (604) 697-6204

