Suncor Energy declares dividend

CALGARY, May 05, 2020 - The convergence of two global events has created a turbulent market situation. The COVID-19 pandemic and the associated rapid demand reduction and the crude oil supply shock as a result of the OPEC+ production decisions are expected to keep crude oil prices lower for at least the next 12-24 months. The fundamentals necessary for a recovery include: product demand returning as a result of global economies restarting and oil production and inventories coming back into balance. Given the unprecedented size of global crude inventories, we know that bringing the market back into balance will take some time, although the exact pace is uncertain.



In order to maintain the financial health and resiliency of the company to navigate the current market conditions, the company has reduced operating costs by $1 billion (10%) compared to 2019 levels. It has also increased its liquidity by $4 billion. In addition, we have reduced 2020 capital expenditures by $1.9 billion (33%) compared to the original 2020 plan.

“Suncor’s Board of Directors remains committed to leveraging our long life, low decline resource base and providing the energy that society needs, while continuing to return value to shareholders,” said Mark Little, president and chief executive officer. “However, after taking significant action in reducing capital and operating costs, the Board believes that reducing the current level of dividends is required to drive down the cash breakeven of the company to a WTI price of US$35 per barrel. As a result, the Board has decided to reduce the quarterly cash dividend by 55% to $0.21 per common share from $0.465 per common share.” This dividend will be payable on June 25, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 4, 2020.

At a WTI price of US$35 per barrel, all planned operating and administration costs, sustaining capital and dividends can be covered from operating revenue, once demand returns. These actions not only support a strong balance sheet, the financial health of the company, including Suncor’s high investment grade credit ratings, but also increases the resiliency of the company allowing it to maintain its focus on long term value creation. “The combination of these steps taken will keep the company strong and position us to outperform as markets recover,” said Little.

Suncor Energy is Canada's leading integrated energy company. Suncor's operations include oil sands development and upgrading, offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing under the Petro-Canada brand. A member of Dow Jones Sustainability indexes, FTSE4Good and CDP, Suncor is working to responsibly develop petroleum resources while also growing a renewable energy portfolio. Suncor is listed on the UN Global Compact 100 stock index. Suncor's common shares (symbol: SU) are listed on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges.

