Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc Results of Annual General Meeting

ST HELIER, May 06, 2020 - Caledonia Mining Corporation plc (the "Company") (NYSE AMERICAN: CMCL; AIM: CMCL; TSX: CAL) announces the results of its annual general meeting of shareholders (the “AGM”) held at St Helier, Jersey today.



The total number of shareholders present in person or by proxy at the AGM was 70, representing 50.95% of the Company’s outstanding voting shares.

The table below shows the proxy votes received on resolutions 1(a) to 1(g), which were duly passed by a show of hands, to reappoint the seven nominees proposed by management for election as directors:

Nominee For Percent Against Percent Abstained Leigh Wilson 3,629,255



98.19% 66,755



1.81% 14,697



Steve Curtis 3,663,157



99.07% 34,533



0.93% 13,017



Mark Learmonth 3,659,287



99.00% 36,783



1.00% 14,637



John Kelly 3,654,924



98.82% 43,666



1.18% 12,117



Johan Holtzhausen 3,624,979



98.01% 73,553



1.99% 12,175



John McGloin 3,644,982



98.55% 53,508



1.45% 12,217



Nick Clarke 3,666,219



99.20% 29,591



0.80% 14,897





Further resolutions 2 and 3 were also passed at the AGM so that:

BDO South Africa Inc was reappointed as the auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and the directors were authorised to fix its remuneration; and

Messrs. Holtzhausen, Kelly and McGloin were reappointed as members of the Audit Committee.

The full text of each resolution, together with explanatory notes, are set out in the notice of AGM and management information circular dated 30 March 2020 which are available on the Company's website at www.caledoniamining.com.

