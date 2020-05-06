Menü Artikel
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc Results of Annual General Meeting

11:00 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

ST HELIER, May 06, 2020 - Caledonia Mining Corporation plc (the "Company") (NYSE AMERICAN: CMCL; AIM: CMCL; TSX: CAL) announces the results of its annual general meeting of shareholders (the “AGM”) held at St Helier, Jersey today.

The total number of shareholders present in person or by proxy at the AGM was 70, representing 50.95% of the Company’s outstanding voting shares.

The table below shows the proxy votes received on resolutions 1(a) to 1(g), which were duly passed by a show of hands, to reappoint the seven nominees proposed by management for election as directors:

Nominee For Percent Against Percent Abstained
Leigh Wilson 3,629,255

 98.19% 66,755

 1.81% 14,697
Steve Curtis 3,663,157

 99.07% 34,533

 0.93% 13,017
Mark Learmonth 3,659,287

 99.00% 36,783

 1.00% 14,637
John Kelly 3,654,924

 98.82% 43,666

 1.18% 12,117
Johan Holtzhausen 3,624,979

 98.01% 73,553

 1.99% 12,175
John McGloin 3,644,982

 98.55% 53,508

 1.45% 12,217
Nick Clarke 3,666,219

 99.20% 29,591

 0.80% 14,897

Further resolutions 2 and 3 were also passed at the AGM so that:

  • BDO South Africa Inc was reappointed as the auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and the directors were authorised to fix its remuneration; and
  • Messrs. Holtzhausen, Kelly and McGloin were reappointed as members of the Audit Committee.

The full text of each resolution, together with explanatory notes, are set out in the notice of AGM and management information circular dated 30 March 2020 which are available on the Company's website at www.caledoniamining.com.

For further information please contact:

Caledonia Mining Corporation plc
Mark Learmonth
Maurice Mason
Tel: +44 1534 679 802
Tel: +44 759 078 1139
WH Ireland (Nomad & Broker)
Adrian Hadden/James Sinclair-Ford
Tel: +44 20 7220 1751
Blytheweigh
Tim Blythe/Camilla Horsfall/Megan Ray
Tel: +44 207 138 3204
3PPB
Patrick Chidley
Paul Durham
Tel: +1 917 991 7701
Tel: +1 203 940 2538

Mineninfo

Caledonia Mining Corporation plc

Caledonia Mining Corporation plc
Bergbau
Haiti
A2DY13
JE00BF0XVB15
www.caledoniamining.com
Minenprofile
