Great Quest Announces a non-brokered private placement of up to $250,000

VANCOUVER, May 06, 2020 - Great Quest Fertilizer Ltd. (TSXV:GQ) (“the Company”) intends to complete a non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of up to $250,000 (the "Private Placement"). The Private Placement will consist of up to 2,500,000 units of the Company (each, a "Unit"), at a price of $0.10 per Unit. Each Unit shall consist of one common share in the capital of the Company (each a "Share") and one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant shall entitle the holder to purchase one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.20 per Warrant Share for a period of three years following the closing date. All of the securities issued pursuant to the Private Placement will be subject to a four month and one day hold period from the date of issue.

The net proceeds of the Private Placement will be used towards expenses to be incurred with respect to closing the Company’s ongoing change of business transaction (the “COB”) and for general working capital.

Subscriptions from participating insiders of the Company will be considered to be a related party transaction within the meaning of Exchange Policy 5.9 and Multilateral Instrument 61-101 ("MI 61-101"). The Company intends to rely on the exemptions from the valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in Sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 in respect of any insider participation.

The Private Placement is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”). In connection with the Private Placement, the Company may pay finder’s fees in accordance with the rules and policies of the TSXV.

COB Process Update

Great Quest continues to work through the COB process as outlined by the TSXV. Upon completion of the audit, shareholders will vote on the transaction. Approval of the transaction and the change of business by shareholders will allow the acquisition of Ivoirienne de Noix de Cajou to close and the shares of Great Quest to resume trading.

About Great Quest

Great Quest Fertilizer Ltd. is a Canadian agribusiness company focused on the development of African agricultural mineral projects for local production of farm ready fertilizers. The Company’s flagship asset is the Tilemsi Phosphate Project, encompassing 1,206 km? in northeastern Mali, containing high quality phosphate resources amenable to use as direct application fertilizer. Great Quest is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol GQ, and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol GQM.

