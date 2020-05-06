TriStar Gold to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com May 7th

Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on VirtualInvestorConferences.com



SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TriStar Gold (TSXV: TSG OTCQB: TSGZF), today announced that Nick Appleyard, CEO and President, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on May 7th.

DATE: Thursday, May 7th

TIME: 12 pm Eastern Time

LINK: https://tinyurl.com/MayResourceVIC-PR

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

Royal Gold completed US$8 million purchase of 1.5% NSR royalty

Exploration work generating drill targets, beyond known resource areas

Infill reverse circulation drilling nearly complete, results to date compelling

Permitting advancing, EIA work starting

About TriStar Gold

TriStar Gold is an exploration and development company focused on precious metals properties in the Americas that have the potential to become significant producing mines. The Company's current flagship property is Castelo de Sonhos in Pará State, Brazil. The Company's shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol TSG and on the OTCQB under the symbol TSGZF. Further information is available at www.tristargold.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.



A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tristar-gold-to-webcast-live-at-virtualinvestorconferencescom-may-7th-301053633.html

