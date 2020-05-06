First Mining Announces Additional Drill Results From its Goldlund Gold Project, Ontario, Canada

Further Results from Drilling at Zones 2 and 3 in the Goldlund Main Zone

VANCOUVER, May 6, 2020 - First Mining Gold Corp. ("First Mining" or the "Company") (TSX:FF)(OTCQX:FFMGF)(FRANKFURT:FMG) is pleased to announce additional results from the 2020 drill program at the Company's wholly-owned Goldlund Gold Project ("Goldlund") in northwestern Ontario, Canada. Drilling to date continues to define mineralization in the eastern and western portions of the defined resource area at Goldlund (the "Main Zone") and provides important geological information on the structural and lithological controls of gold mineralization around the Main Zone.

Latest highlights from holes drilled at the Main Zone include:

Hole GL-20-010 intersected 1.20 grams per tonne gold ("g/t Au") over 44.0 metres ("m") Including 1.94 g/t Au over 17.0 m; and Including 15.90 g/t Au over 1.0 m

Hole GL-20-006 intersected 2.10 g/t Au over 13.0 m Including 12.07 g/t Au over 1.0 m; and Including 1.67 g/t Au over 9.0 m



"We are pleased with the continuing mineralization intersected by our recent drill program", stated Dan Wilton, CEO of First Mining. "Our work at Goldlund continues to enlarge the areas of known mineralization and highlight the Project's expansion potential, while at the same time giving us a better understanding of how the mineralization is structured around the resource."

The 19 holes highlighted in this news release include both infill and step-out holes designed to test the area between Zones 2 and 3. Seventeen of these holes are located approximately 1.5 kilometres southwest along strike from the first 11 holes drilled in this program which targeted the northeast extensions of Zones 2 and 3. Hole GL-19-034 targeted the northeast extension of Zone 2. The majority of the remaining holes reported in this news release targeted the southwestern extension of Zone 3 and the area between Zones 2 and 3. Hole GL-20-004 intersected both Zones 2 and 3 in their southwest extension. Hole GL-20-016 targeted the southwest extension of Zone 4. Most of the mineralization intercepted by these holes is associated with altered porphyry units. Minor mineralization is also associated with gabbro and basalt/andesite, and mainly occurs in close proximity to the contacts with porphyry. The highest-grade gold mineralization was intersected in holes GL-20-010 (44 metres at 1.20 g/t Au) and GL-20-006 (13 metres at 2.10 g/t Au) which were drilled vertically through Zone 3.

The 2019 - 2020 drill program at the Main Zone has so far consisted of 39 drill holes for a total of 7,300 metres, focused primarily on Zones 2 and 3. Drilling was completed on approximate 50 metre spacing. The goal of this drill program is to define and extend mineralization in the eastern and western portions of the Main Zone area. This news release incorporates results from 19 of the 39 holes completed to date (following on from the Company's March 2, 2020 news release which announced the results of the first 11 holes), with results from the final 11 holes of the drill program to be released as assay results become available, and prior to resuming the 2020 main zone drill program.

Select assay results from these 19 holes from the Main Zone drill program are reported below:

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au g/t Target GL-19-021 139.00 140.0 1.00 9.19 Main Zone and 188.00 191.00 3.00 3.20 (Zone 3) including 188.00 189.00 1.00 6.54 and 286.00 288.61 2.61 1.97 including 286.00 286.70 0.70 6.64 GL-19-034 25.94 27.17 1.23 8.63 Main Zone and 30.72 31.20 0.48 1.81 (Zone 2) and 53.00 55.00 2.00 1.46 and 60.00 62.00 2.00 3.40 GL-20-006 153.00 211.00 58.00 0.83 Main Zone including 153.00 166.00 13.00 2.10 (Zone 3) and including 161.00 162.00 1.00 12.07 and including 165.00 166.00 1.00 5.10 and including 202.00 211.00 9.00 1.67 and including 208.00 209.00 1.00 9.00 GL-20-010 119.00 122.00 3.00 3.06 Main Zone including 120.00 121.00 1.00 7.86 (Zone 3) and 148.00 192.00 44.00 1.20 including 152.00 153.00 1.00 6.70 and including 166.00 183.00 17.00 1.94 and including 182.00 183.00 1.00 15.90 and 199.00 210.00 11.00 0.26 Notes: Assaying for the Goldlund 2019-2020 drill program is being completed by SGS Canada Inc. ("SGS") at their laboratories in Red Lake, Ontario and Vancouver, BC. Prepared 50 g samples are analyzed for gold by lead fusion fire assay with an atomic absorption spectrometry finish. Multi-element analysis is also being completed on selected holes by two-acid aqua regia digestion with ICP-MS and AES finish.

Reported widths are drilled core lengths; true widths are unknown at this time. Assay values are uncut.

Intervals for holes GL-20-006 and GL-20-010 include results of selected assay repeats. These repeats were done by screened metallic fire assay on 1 kg size samples at the SGS laboratory in Vancouver, BC.

Geological Highlights

This new drilling once again highlights that mineralization at Goldlund is structurally controlled and can be associated with lithological units other than the granodiorite (tonalite) that is the main host for the Zone 1 and 7 gold mineralization which comprises approximately 70% of the current resource.

As with the last eleven reported holes, these latest 19 drill holes within Zones 2 and 3 encountered mineralization within locally silicified, sheared and variolitic andesites, as well as gabbros and altered porphyries, with gold mineralization typically associated with quartz-ankerite veining and alteration halos associated with the veining (as is also typical of the "Goldlund-style" of mineralization present in granodiorite). Gold mineralization associated with andesite was not previously recognized at Goldlund and hence this association provides a new exploration horizon at the Project. The drilling completed so far in 2020 continues to provide important geological information on the structural and lithological controls of gold mineralization in and around the main resource area at Goldlund.

Drill Result Details

A plan map showing the drill hole locations and assay status at the Main Zone can be viewed at: https://www.firstmininggold.com/_resources/news/GLD_NR_May_Plan_Map.pdf

A cross section showing drill results and highlights for holes GL-20-010 and GL-20-011 can be viewed at: http://www.firstmininggold.com/_resources/news/GLD_NR_May_XSection.pdf

A complete list of the 2019 - 2020 drill results to date, including hole details, can be viewed at: https://www.firstmininggold.com/_resources/news/2020-05-06-FF-NR-Goldlund-2019and2020-Drill-Results.pdf

Drill Hole Locations

Hole ID Azimuth ? Dip ? Final Depth (m) UTM East UTM North GL-19-021 0 -90 386 546100 5527506 GL-19-022 0 -50 173 546100 5527506 GL-19-034 335 -45 74 547774 5528162 GL-20-001 0 -90 314 546099 5527538 GL-20-002 0 -90 293 546150 5527548 GL-20-003 0 -90 206 546150 5527576 GL-20-004 0 -55 194 546150 5527576 GL-20-005 0 -90 188 546200 5527550 GL-20-006 0 -90 221 546200 5527525 GL-20-007 0 -90 83 546250 5527530 GL-20-008 0 -90 203 546250 5527530 GL-20-009 0 -90 125 546250 5527555 GL-20-010 0 -90 218 546295 5527527 GL-20-011 0 -75 164 546295 5527527 GL-20-012 0 -90 263 546350 5527559 GL-20-013 0 -55 122 546350 5527559 GL-20-014 0 -90 188 546400 5527566 GL-20-015 0 -90 191 546388 5527591 GL-20-016 0 -70 206 546338 5527332

QA/QC Procedures

The QA/QC program for the 2019-2020 drilling program at Goldlund consists of the submission of duplicate samples and the insertion of Certified Reference Materials and blanks at regular intervals. These are inserted at a rate of one standard for every 20 samples (5% of total) and one blank for every 30 samples (3% of total). The standards used in the 2019-2020 Goldlund drilling program range in grade from 0.5 g/t Au to 9.0 g/t Au, and are sourced from CDN Resource Laboratories in Langley, BC. Blanks have been sourced locally from barren granitic material.

Field duplicates from quartered core, as well as 'coarse' or 'pulp' duplicates taken from coarse reject material or pulverized splits, are also submitted at regular intervals with an insertion rate of 4% for field duplicates and 4% for coarse or pulp duplicates. Additional selected duplicates are being submitted to an umpire lab for check assaying. SGS also undertakes its own internal coarse and pulp duplicate analysis to ensure proper sample preparation and equipment calibration.

Qualified Person

Hazel Mullin, P.Geo., Director, Data Management and Technical Services of First Mining, is a "Qualified Person" for the purposes of NI 43-101, and she has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure contained in this news release.

About First Mining Gold Corp.

First Mining Gold Corp. is a Canadian-focused gold exploration and development company advancing a large resource base of 7.4 million ounces of gold in the Measured and Indicated categories and 3.8 million ounces of gold in the Inferred category. First Mining's primary focus is the development and permitting of its Springpole Gold Project and the advanced exploration of its Goldlund Gold Project, both located in northwestern Ontario. Springpole is one of the largest undeveloped gold assets in Canada, with permitting and a Pre-Feasibility Study underway. Goldlund is an advanced exploration stage asset where drilling in 2020 is planned to define both the extension of the existing resource area and to better define the regional scale potential. First Mining's eastern Canadian property portfolio also includes Cameron, Pickle Crow, Hope Brook, Duparquet, Duquesne, and Pitt.

First Mining was created in 2015 by Mr. Keith Neumeyer, founding President and CEO of First Majestic Silver Corp.

