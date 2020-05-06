Nutrien to Present at the BMO 15th Annual Farm to Market Conference

Nutrien Ltd. (TSX and NYSE: NTR) announced today that Mr. Pedro Farah, Nutrien’s Executive Vice-President & CFO, will be presenting at the BMO 15th Annual Farm to Market Conference on Wednesday, May 13th, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. EDT. Please note, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this conference will be virtual-only.

The presentation will be audio cast and available on the Company’s website at: https://www.nutrien.com/investors/events.

About Nutrien

Nutrien is the world's largest provider of crop inputs and services, playing a critical role in helping growers increase food production in a sustainable manner. We produce and distribute 25 million tonnes of potash, nitrogen and phosphate products world-wide. With this capability and our leading agriculture retail network, we are well positioned to supply the needs of our customers. We operate with a long-term view and are committed to working with our stakeholders as we address our economic, environmental and social priorities. The scale and diversity of our integrated portfolio provides a stable earnings base, multiple avenues for growth and the opportunity to return capital to shareholders.

