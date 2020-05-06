Strata Power Corporation Announces Reliance on Alberta Securities Commission Blanket Order 51-517 on Filing of Oil & Gas Annual Disclosure for Year Ended December 31, 2019

PEACE RIVER, May 6, 2020 - Strata Power Corp. ("Strata") (OTC:SPOWF) announced that due to the outbreak of the coronavirus ("COVID-19"), it will be filing its Oil & Gas Annual Disclosure for the year ended December 31, 2019 (the "Annual Filings") after April 29, 2020, the required deadline set by National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations ("NI-51-102").

The Company is issuing this news release pursuant to Alberta Securities Commission Blanket Order 51-517 - Temporary Exemption from Certain Corporate Finance Requirements, which provides the Company with an additional 45-day period to complete its annual filing, which includes the following continuous disclosure documents (the "Annual Filing"):

FORM NI 51?101F1 - Statement of Contingent Resources Data and Prospective Resources Data and other Oil and Gas Information

FORM NI 51?101F3 - Report on Management and Directors on Oil and Gas Disclosure

The Company's management and other insiders are subject to a trading blackout reflecting the principles contained in section 9 of National Policy 11-207 - Failure-to-file Cease Trade Orders and Revocations in Multiple Jurisdictions until the Annual Filings have been completed. There have been no material developments to Strata's business since the date the last audited financial statements were filed. Strata will file its Annual Filing on or before June 13, 2020.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Investor Relations: 1-877-237-5443 or 1-403-237-5443

www.stratapower.com

This announcement contains forward-looking statements which involve risks and uncertainties that include, among others, limited operating history, risks related to petroleum exploration, limited access to operating capital, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. More information is included in Strata's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission which may be accessed through the SEC's web site at www.sec.gov and with the Canadian Securities Administrators at www.sedar.com.

SOURCE: Strata Power Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/588731/Strata-Power-Corporation-Announces-Reliance-on-Alberta-Securities-Commission-Blanket-Order-51-517-on-Filing-of-Oil-Gas-Annual-Disclosure-for-Year-Ended-December-31-2019