Alaris Announces the Director Election Results from its Shareholder Meeting

May 6, 2020

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES. FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF UNITED STATES SECURITIES LAW./

CALGARY, May 6, 2020 - Alaris Royalty Corp. ("Alaris" or the "Corporation") (TSX:AD) is pleased to announce the results of voting on the election of directors at its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on May 6, 2020 (the "Meeting"). Each of the nominee directors recommended by management and listed in the Corporation's information circular and proxy statement dated March 20, 2020 was elected as a director for a term ending at the next annual meeting of shareholders. The results of the voting for each individual director are set forth below:

Director

For

Withhold

Jay Ripley

12,954,613 (97.27%)

363,572 (2.73%)

E. Mitchell Shier

12,662,402 (95.08%)

655,783 (4.92%)

Mary C. Ritchie

12,784,247 (95.99%)

533,938 (4.01%)

Stephen King

13,208,994 (99.18%)

109,191 (0.82%)

Robert Bertram

12,576,668 (94.43%)

741,517 (5.57%)

Peter Grosskopf

11,423,393 (85.77%)

1,894,792 (14.23%)

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the meeting will be filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under Alaris' profile later today.

About the Corporation:

The Corporation provides alternative financing to a diversified group of private companies ("Private Company Partners") in exchange for royalties or distributions from the Private Company Partners, with the principal objective of generating stable and predictable cash flows for dividend payments to its shareholders. Royalties or distributions to Alaris from the Private Company Partners are adjusted annually based on the percentage change of a "top line" financial performance measure such as gross margin, same clinic sales, gross revenues and same-store sales and rank in priority to the owners' common equity position.

SOURCE Alaris Royalty Corp.



Contact
Curtis Krawetz, Vice President, Investments and Investor Relations, Alaris Royalty Corp., 403-221-7305, www.alarisroyalty.com
Alaris Royalty Corp.

Alaris Royalty Corp.
Bergbau
Kanada
A1T98V
CA01163Q4007
www.alarisroyalty.com
