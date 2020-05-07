Suncor Energy reports voting results from Annual General Meeting

CALGARY, May 06, 2020 - ﻿Suncor held its Annual General Meeting in Calgary today. A total of approximately 1.16 billion shares (approximately 76.05% of outstanding common shares) were represented in person or by proxy.



Shareholders voted as follows on the matters before the meeting:

1. Shareholders elected the following ten board members (nine of whom are independent), with shares represented at the meeting voting in favour of individual directors as follows:

Patricia M. Bedient 99.85% Mel E. Benson 98.26% John D. Gass 99.35% Dennis M. Houston 99.47% Mark S. Little 98.97% Brian P. MacDonald 99.86% Maureen McCaw 97.09% Lorraine Mitchelmore 99.86% Eira M. Thomas 98.11% Michael M. Wilson 99.57%



2. Shareholders appointed KPMG LLP as Suncor’s auditors.

3. Management’s approach to executive compensation (say on pay) disclosed in Suncor’s management proxy circular dated February 26, 2020 was approved with 94.64% of shares represented at the meeting voting in favour.

Note: the biographies of Board members and further details about Suncor’s corporate governance practices are available at suncor.com.

The text of remarks by Mark Little, president and chief executive officer, and Alister Cowan, chief financial officer, are available at suncor.com/speeches.

An archive of the webcast of the meeting will be available for the next 90 days at suncor.com/webcasts.

Suncor Energy is Canada's leading integrated energy company. Suncor's operations include oil sands development and upgrading, offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing under the Petro-Canada brand. A member of Dow Jones Sustainability indexes, FTSE4Good and CDP, Suncor is working to responsibly develop petroleum resources while also growing a renewable energy portfolio. Suncor is listed on the UN Global Compact 100 stock index. Suncor's common shares (symbol: SU) are listed on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges.

