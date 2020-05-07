Filo Mining Reports Q1 2020 Results

VANCOUVER, May 6, 2020 - Filo Mining Corp. (TSXV: FIL) (Nasdaq First North Growth Market: FIL) ("Filo Mining" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its results for the three months ended March 31, 2020. PDF Version.

HIGHLIGHTS: CONTINUED EXPLORATION SUCCESS AT FILO DEL SOL

The 2018/2019 field season proved transformational for the Company, proving the existence of a significant porphyry copper-gold system underlying Filo del Sol's current Mineral Resource. Following up on that success, the Company planned and executed an exploration program during the 2019/2020 field season to further drill test the system, with a particular focus at extending mineralization on strike and at depth below the area of highest copper and gold grades.

The Company drilled eight diamond holes, two of which were drilled to final depths of 1,141 metres and 1,106 metres. These two holes, respectively FSDH032 and FSDH034, along with hole FSDH025 from the previous season, demonstrate the extent of this additional mineralization, as the three holes span a north-south distance of 1 kilometer, and all three end in mineralization at depths in excess of 1 kilometre below surface.

Commenting on the success of the Company's latest field campaign, Lukas Lundin, Chairman, stated, "Congratulations to the entire team at Filo. Our drill results this season are truly exceptional and rank amongst the best intercepts of my career. We are only beginning to get a sense of the size and scale of the system at Filo del Sol."

Full assay results from the first five diamond holes of the 2019/2020 campaign have now been received, verified and released by the Company, and are detailed in the table below. Highlights include FSDH032 with an intercept of 762.7 metres at 1.10% Copper Equivalent1 ("CuEq"), and FSDH034 with an intercept of 439.0 metres grading 0.84% CuEq; both these intersections lie completely outside of the current Mineral Resource. Results of these holes are provided in the following table:

Hole-ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Cu (%) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) CuEq1 (%) FSDH032 132.0 1,141.0 1,009.0 0.57 0.39 11.1 0.95 incl. 378.0 1,141.0 762.7 0.68 0.43 13.2 1.10 and incl. 492.0 702.8 210.8 0.90 0.54 19.5 1.46 FSDH033 96.0 552.0 456.0 0.48 0.44 18.7 0.96 incl. 200.0 226.0 26.0 2.03 0.81 2.8 2.64 and incl. 264.0 284.0 20.0 0.03 0.42 223.1 2.19 and incl. 518.0 552.0 34.0 0.68 0.37 8.8 1.02 FSDH034 72.0 1,106.0 1,034.0 0.42 0.32 3.4 0.68 incl. 520.0 959.0 439.0 0.54 0.36 4.2 0.84 incl. 676.0 732.0 56.0 0.74 0.60 8.5 1.25 FSDH035 46.0 58.0 12.0 0.43 0.06 1.3 0.48 FSDH036 174.0 367.1 193.1 0.16 0.25 3.6 0.37 incl. 174.0 226.0 52.0 0.32 0.35 1.7 0.59 incl. 174.0 182.0 8.0 0.92 0.93 3.0 1.62

1 Copper Equivalent is calculated based on US$ 2.80/lb Cu, US$ 1,400/oz Au and US$ 16/oz Ag.

The formula is: CuEq % = Cu % + (0.7292 * Au g/t) + (0.0083 * Ag g/t). See the Company's News

Release dated April 20, 2020 for full details.

Adam Lundin, Filo Mining's CEO, commented, "We have long believed that the mineralized system that hosts the Filo del Sol deposit is extensive, and the drill campaigns undertaken in the last two field seasons have confirmed our belief. While we still have work ahead of us to define the system's boundaries, it cannot be ignored that our three deepest holes to date span a distance of 1 kilometer north-south and end in mineralization over a kilometer below surface. Our team remains excited about this potential beyond our current Indicated Resource of 425 million tonnes."

Jamie Beck, President, added, "In the midst of these outstanding results, we curtailed our drill program earlier than planned due to the global novel coronavirus outbreak, as health and safety remains our top priority. In this time of economic uncertainty, it is reassuring to have the continued financial support of the Lundin family trusts, our largest shareholders. As part of our response to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are implementing immediate cost saving measures, while planning to resume drilling next season as conditions allow. The entire organization shares in our commitment to facing this challenge together."

OUTLOOK

The exploration findings from the last two field seasons have provided proof of concept that the Mineral Resource at Filo del Sol, which forms the basis for the robust PFS, is further underlain by a significant porphyry copper-gold system. Demonstrated by drill results from the 2018/2019 and 2019/2020 field seasons, the extent of the additional mineralization extends well beyond the depths of the current Mineral Resource. Full assay results are still pending from the recent drill campaign, and will be made available once received and verified by the Company.

As the Company continues to assess its options for unlocking value at the Filo del Sol Project for its shareholders, it will take into consideration this recent exploration success, as well as the compelling investment thesis presented by the PFS.

FINANCIAL RESULTS

(In thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)





Three months ended





March 31,







2020 2019 Exploration and project investigation





12,028 11,022 General and administration ("G&A")





854 1,009 Net loss





12,643 12,092 Basic and diluted loss per share





0.14 0.17



The financial information in this table were selected from the Company's condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2020 (the "Financial Statements"), which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and the Company's website www.filo-mining.com.

SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(In thousands of Canadian dollars)

March 31, December 31,



2020

2019 Cash

6,485

13,753 Working capital

1,443

12,735 Mineral properties

7,110

7,312 Total assets

15,878

23,750



The financial information in this table were selected from the Financial Statements, which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and the Company's website www.filo-mining.com.

The Company incurred a net loss of $11.8 million during the three months ended March 31, 2020, comprised primarily of $11.9 million in exploration and project investigation costs and $0.9 million in G&A costs, which were partially offset by a gain of approximately $0.7 million resulting from the use of marketable securities for the purposes of facilitating intragroup funding transfers (the "Funding Gains"). For the comparative three months ended March 31, 2019, the Company reported a net loss of $12.1 million, consisting mainly of $11.0 million in exploration and project investigation costs and $1.0 million in G&A costs. Despite higher exploration and project investigation costs during the first quarter of 2020, which reflects the larger field program undertaken during the period relative to the comparative period, the net loss for the period was smaller overall, as a result of the partial offset provided by the Funding Gains.

LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES

As at March 31, 2020, the Company had cash of $6.5 million and net working capital of $1.4 million, compared to cash of $13.8 million and net working capital of $12.7 million as at December 31, 2019. The decrease in the Company's cash and net working capital is due primarily to funds used in operations.

As an exploration company with no sources of revenue, the economic viability of the Company's long-term business plan is impacted by its ability to obtain financing, and global economic conditions impact the general availability of financing through public and private debt and equity markets, as well as through other avenues. Accordingly, the Company is cognizant of the current deterioration of global financial markets coinciding with the COVID-19 pandemic and will be reducing discretionary expenditures and senior management salaries and exercising additional caution and prudence in the management and deployment of its current working capital. In this regard, the Company will continue to evaluate and adjust its planned exploration and administrative activities to ensure that adequate levels of working capital are maintained.

ABOUT FILO MINING

Filo Mining is a Canadian exploration and development company focused on advancing its 100% owned Filo del Sol copper-gold-silver deposit located in Chile's Region III and adjacent San Juan Province, Argentina. Filo Mining is a member of the Lundin Group of Companies. Filo Mining is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") and Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the trading symbol "FIL".

QUALIFIED PERSONS

The scientific and technical disclosure for the Filo del Sol Project included in this news release have been reviewed and approved by Bob Carmichael, P.Eng. and James Beck, B.A.Sc., P. Eng. Mr. Carmichael is Filo Mining's Vice President of Exploration and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure of Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). Mr. Beck is Filo Mining's President and is also a Qualified Person under NI 43-101.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

The technical information relating to the pre-feasibility study is based on a technical report titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report, Pre-feasibility Study for the Filo del Sol Project" dated February 22, 2019, with an effective date of January 13, 2019 (the "Technical Report"). The Technical Report was prepared for Filo Mining by Ausenco Engineering Canada Inc. ("Ausenco"). The Qualified Persons, as defined under NI 43-101, responsible for the Technical Report are Scott Elfen, P.E., Ausenco; Robin Kalanchey, P.Eng., Ausenco; Bruno Borntraeger, P.Eng., Knight Piesold Ltd.; Fionnuala Devine, P.Geo., Merlin Geosciences Inc.; Ian Stillwell, BGC Engineering Inc.; Neil Winkelmann, FAusIMM, SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc.; James N. Gray, P.Geo., Advantage Geoservices Limited; and Jay Melnyk, P.Eng., AGP Mining Consultants, all of whom are independent of Filo Mining. The Technical Report is available for review under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.filo-mining.com.

The Company's consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019 and related management's discussion and analysis are available on the Company's website at www.filo-mining.com or under its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The Company's certified advisor on Nasdaq First North Growth Market is Pareto Securities AB, +46 8 402 50 00, certifiedadviser.se@paretosec.com.

On behalf of Filo Mining,

Adam Lundin, CEO

Filo Mining Corp.

