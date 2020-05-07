Atalaya Mining PLC Announces AAU Granted by the Junta de Andalucía

NICOSIA, May 7, 2020 - Atalaya Mining plc (AIM:ATYM)(TSX:AYM) is pleased to confirm that further to the announcement on 30 January 2020, the Junta de Andalucía ("JdA") has issued a favorable resolution (the "Resolution") which validates the Unified Environmental Declaration (in Spanish, Authorization Ambiental Unificada, or "AAU") granted to the Company on 27 March 2014 in relation to Proyecto Riotinto.

The Resolution ends the legal process announced by the Company on 26 September 2018 in relation to the judgement made by the Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Andalucía ("TSJA") in connection with the AAU.

This announcement contains information which, prior to its publication constituted inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014.

About Atalaya Mining Plc

Atalaya is an AIM and TSX-listed mining and development group which produces copper concentrates and silver by-product at its wholly owned Proyecto Riotinto site in southwest Spain. In addition, the Group has a phased, earn-in agreement for up to 80% ownership of Proyecto Touro, a brownfield copper project in the northwest of Spain. For further information, visit www.atalayamining.com

