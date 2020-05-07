O3 Mining Initiates Preliminary Economic Assessment on Marban Project

TORONTO, May 07, 2020 - O3 Mining Inc. (TSX.V:OIII) ("O3 Mining" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce the appointment of Ausenco Engineering Canada Inc. ("Ausenco"), as the lead consultant, to prepare a Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") on its 100% owned Marban Project in Val D'Or, Qu?bec.



The Marban Project is located in the Malartic mining camp in the Abitibi gold district of Qu?bec, Canada. The Marban Project contains three past-producing mines (Marban, Norlartic and Kierens), which collectively produced 585,000 ounces of gold between 1959 and 1992. The land package owned by O3 Mining in the heart of the Cadillac, Malartic, and Val D'Or gold mining camps covers 125 square kilometres and is located 15 kilometres from the Canadian Malartic Mine, and lies along the same shear structure as Wesdome's Kiena deposit. To date, there has been a total of 4,577 holes drilled on the Malartic Property for a total of 600,369 metres. The current in situ mineral resource estimate on the Marban, Norlartic and Kierens deposits is 38.2 metres at a grade of 1.29 g/t Au for 1.59 Moz in the measured and indicated mineral resuorce categories and 4.1 Mt at a grade of 1.47 g/t Au for 195,000 oz in the inferred mineral resource category (see "Updated Mineral Resource Technical Report, Marban Block property, Qu?bec, Canada", dated August 15, 2013 (effective date of June 1, 2013) and filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under the issuer profile of NioGold Mining Corp.).

Ausenco has been engaged to support O3 Mining on cost-effective process plant and infrastructure design concepts, as well as managing the overall PEA in accordance with NI 43-101. Ausenco will be assisted by Moose Mountain Technical Services and Golder Associates Inc. The results of the PEA are expected to be available in the third quarter of 2020.

O3 Mining President and CEO Jose Vizquerra commented: "We are very pleased with the pace at which we were able to maximize the value of our projects and move closer to our goal of bringing the Marban Project into production as part of our staged development strategy. We are confident that Marban has the merits to become a mine in the foreseeable future, and look forward to partnering with Ausenco on the PEA to develop the best overall configuration for subsequent studies. The positive track record of the Ausenco team and their experience with other gold projects similar to ours inspires confidence in our collaboration efforts with them going forward."

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Louis Gariepy, Eng. (OIQ #107538), VP Exploration of the Corporation, who is a "qualified person" (as defined in NI 43-101).

About O3 Mining Inc.

O3 Mining, which forms part of the Osisko group of companies, is a mine development and emerging consolidator of exploration properties in prospective gold camps in Canada - focused on projects in Qu?bec and Ontario – with a goal of becoming a multi-million ounce, high-growth company.

O3 Mining is well-capitalized and holds a 100% interest in a number of properties in Qu?bec (435,000 hectares) and Ontario (25,000 hectares). O3 Mining controls 61,000 hectares in Val D'Or and over 50 kilometres of strike length of the Cadillac-Larder Lake Faut. O3 Mining also has a portfolio of assets in the James Bay and Chibougamau regions of Qu?bec.

