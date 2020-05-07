BTU Releases Video Update About Recent Results and Current Exploration Program

VANCOUVER, May 7, 2020 - BTU Metals Corp. ("BTU" or the "Company") (TSXV:BTU) announced today that it has utilized Small Cap Power to record a brief video update to provide enhanced understanding of its exploration activities.

BTU continues to work with data from the recently completed down-hole probe and IP programs to prioritize drill targets for the program set to commence May 16th, 2020.

The video may be accessed on our YouTube page and by clicking here: https://www.btumetals.com/may2020update

Paul Wood, BTU CEO, said, "We have been making great progress with our exploration program and are very pleased with the positive market and investor response. The results from the recent geophysical program at the TNT target (where we've assayed up to 5.5% copper, 3 ounces of silver and 2 g/t gold), are directing us to some extremely attractive targets towards the south of this very large zone. The attached video will add additional commentary and visual elaboration provided by our key technical leaders, Bruce Durham VP of Exploration and Alan King, consulting geophysicist."

On BTU's high-grade gold targets, we await assays from the recent drilling at Dixie Creek and the SW-NE structural trend where we have identified continuity of gold evidence surface.

Additionally, BTU has updated its Corporate Presentation which is accessible on the Company website and through the following link: https://www.btumetals.com/presentation

Bruce Durham, P. Geo., a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 has reviewed and approved the technical information in this press release.

