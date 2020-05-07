Glen Eagle Resources Main Ore Supplier Hits Super Enrichment Ore Zone 

MONTREAL, May 07, 2020 - Glen Eagle Resources (TSX VENTURE: GER) (“Glen Eagle” the “Company”, or “GER”) is pleased to announce that Minera Moloncasa SA, an important ore supplier to Cobra Oro gold processing plant has found a super enrichment zone (often called “bonanza” locally) while working on a crosscut to bridge the main shaft serving its artisanal underground mine.



Rock samples coming from the enrichment zone were extracted from the bottom of the mine and displayed by Glen Eagle’s President in the following link. https://gleneagleresources.ca/properties/#RockSample

One of the sample was placed on a newspaper to record the date of the event. Says Jean Labrecque, President of Glen Eagle : “The sheer size of the rock and its gold content was a miner’s dream come true. To have had the opportunity to hold in your hand such a rare specimen, possibly containing several thousand grams gold per ton, and knowing that it was extracted by your main ore supplier in the vicinity of the concessions recently acquired by the Company is a unique and very encouraging experience.”

Indeed, the Piedra Dorada and Moloncosa concessions are immediately adjacent in a north-north-west formation that runs parallel to the mine. Both projects offer blue sky potential for exploration and drilling.

As a result, the Company expects to receive higher volume and better grade ore to feed its gold processing plant as the crosscut will rapidly evolve into an open ramp to extract higher grade ore and larger volume from the underground mine. The mine belongs to a local family and has been in operation for more than 25 years.

https://gleneagleresources.ca/video/#Moloncosa

Gilles Laverdi?re, P.Geo and a Qualified Person under NI 43-101 has read and approved the technical content of this news release.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.”

Jean Labrecque, President

Glen Eagle Resources Inc.

4710 St-Antoine Street, Suite 308

Montr?al (Qu?bec)

Canada

Tel: 514-808-9807