Newmont Donates $500,000 to Support the Colorado COVID Relief Fund

Funds to help Teller and Fremont counties combat and recover from COVID-19’s impacts

Newmont Corp. (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT) (Newmont or the Company) today announced a $500,000 donation to the Colorado COVID Relief Fund, a statewide relief effort established in March with the support of Governor Jared Polis. A matching contribution from the Colorado Health Foundation will double the impact of Newmont’s donation to $1 million.

Newmont’s donation to the Colorado COVID Relief Fund is targeted to benefit residents of Teller and Fremont counties, the communities closest to the Company’s Cripple Creek and Victor mine (CC&V). Newmont owns and operates CC&V in Teller County which directly employs more than 550 people and contributes $132 million to the state economy through jobs, purchasing, tax and royalty payments and social investments.

Governor Polis said, “We are excited that Newmont is joining the CO COVID Relief Efforts. We know their contribution will have a significant impact on the communities in our state that are being affected by this deadly virus."

Tom Palmer, Newmont’s President and Chief Executive Officer stated, “Our partnership with the Colorado COVID Relief Fund and the Colorado Health Foundation will bring much-needed resources to help communities in Teller and Fremont counties combat and recover from the impacts of this terrible Pandemic. These counties are home to many of our employees and their families and we are stepping forward to do our part to keep them healthy and safe.”

On April 9th, the Company announced the establishment of the Newmont Global Community Support Fund to help host communities, governments and employees around the globe combat the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, Newmont has been actively partnering with local governments, medical institutions, charities and non-governmental organizations across the globe to target funds towards addressing the greatest needs with a view to serving as a catalyst for long-term resiliency and future community development. The Fund is focused on three key areas to ensure the most positive impact and reach those who need it most:

Employee and Community Health;

Food Security; and

Local Economic Resilience.

More information about Newmont’s Global Community Support Fund can be found here.

Additional information about the Colorado COVID Relief Fund, including grant application instructions, can be found at HelpColoradoNow.org.

About Newmont

Newmont is the world’s leading gold company and a producer of copper, silver, zinc and lead. The Company’s world-class portfolio of assets, prospects and talent is anchored in favorable mining jurisdictions in North America, South America, Australia and Africa. Newmont is the only gold producer listed in the S&P 500 Index and is widely recognized for its principled environmental, social and governance practices. The Company is an industry leader in value creation, supported by robust safety standards, superior execution and technical proficiency. Newmont was founded in 1921 and has been publicly traded since 1925.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200507005598/en/

./ContentItem/Format

Newmont Donates $500,000 to Support the Colorado COVID Relief Fund

Contact

Media Contact

Omar Jabara

303-837-5114

omar.jabara@newmont.com



Investor Contact

Jessica Largent

303-837-5484

jessica.largent@newmont.com