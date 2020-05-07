VANCOUVER, May 7, 2020 - Belmont Resources Inc. (TSXV:BEA)(Frankfurt:L3L2), (the "Company"). Further to the Company's news releases dated March 31, 2020 and April 28, 2020, and May 5, 2020 the Company announces that it has agreed to an amendment to the broker's warrants. All other terms and details of the financing remain the same as the May 5, 2020 news release.

A finder's fee of $1,680 cash and 56,000 warrants is being paid to Haywood Securities Inc. and an additional 80,000 warrants has agreed to be paid/issued to Canaccord Genuity Corp. ("Canaccord") on the final tranche. Each warrant will permit the holder to acquire one common share of the Company at a p rice of $0.05 for two years from closing.

All securities issued under this private placement, the shares that may be issuable on the exercise of the warrants, and the finder's warrants are subject to a statutory hold period expiring four months and one day from issuance. The closing of the private placement financing, including the issuance of the securities and the finder's fees are subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

About Belmont Resources Inc.

Belmont Resources Inc. is a Canadian based resource company traded on the TSX-V under the symbol "BEA". The Company is systematically exploring and acquiring gold properties in Southern British Columbia and Northern Washington State.

