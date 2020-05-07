Stock Options Granted

Vancouver, May 7, 2020 - Teuton Resources Corp. ("Teuton" or "the Company") (TSXV:TUO) ("TEUTF"-Frankfurt) announces the grant to directors of the Company options to purchase 960,000 shares of the Company at a price of $0.50 per share, exercisable until May 7, 2025, in conformance with its 2020 Stock Option Plan (a fixed, less than or equal to 10% plan) The stock option grants are subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The price of Teuton's stock closed yesterday at $0.49 per share.

About Teuton

Teuton owns interests in more than thirty properties in the prolific "Golden Triangle" area of northwestern British Columbia and was one of the first companies to adopt what has since become known as the "prospect generator" model. Seven of these properties are currently under option to third parties. Over $4 million in option cash payments and shares in optionee companies has been generated from these properties since 2015, including properties where optionees have already earned their interest.

Teuton was the original staker of the Treaty Creek property assembling the core land position in 1985. It presently holds a 20% carried interest in Treaty Creek (carried until such time as a production decision is made) as well as a 0.98% NSR in the claims covering the Goldstorm zone. A 0.49% NSR is owned in the peripheral claims. None of the NSRs are subject to a buy-back.

Teuton also owns many royalties in the Sulphurets Hydrothermal System with interests ranging up to 2.5%. None of these royalties are subject to a buyback. Interested parties can access information about Teuton at the Company's website, www.teuton.com.

Respectfully:

"Dino Cremonese, P.Eng."

President, Teuton Resources Corp.

For more information contact Investor Relations at 778-430-5680 or barry@teuton.com. If you would like to be added to Teuton's news distribution list, please send your email address to dino@teuton.com

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements concerning the future performance of our business, its operations and its financial performance and condition, as well as management's objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward-looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may", "will", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend" and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, fluctuating commodity prices, competitive risks and the availability of financing, as described in more detail in our recent securities filings available at www.sedar.com. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward looking-statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. Teuton Resources Corp. does have an ongoing obligation to disclose material information, as it becomes available.

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the

information contained herein.

