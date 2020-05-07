First Quantum Minerals Announces Voting Results For the Election of Directors

TORONTO, May 07, 2020 - First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (“First Quantum” or “the Company”) (TSX:FM) announced that the nominees listed in the Management Information Circular for the 2020 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders were elected as directors of First Quantum. In total, 505,436,164 shares were voted at the meeting, representing 73.32% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Annual and Special Meeting on May 7, 2020 are set out below. The below results have also been filed on www.SEDAR.com.
NAME
NUMBER OF SHARES
% OF VOTES CAST
FOR
WITHHELD
FOR
WITHHELD
Philip K.R Pascall
427,755,036
73,283,393
85.37%
14.63%
G. Clive Newall
428,594,250
72,444,179
85.54%
14.46%
Kathleen Hogenson
497,157,620
3,880,809
99.23%
0.77%
Peter St. George
420,935,641
80,102,788
84.01%
15.99%
Andrew Adams
423,195,776
77,842,653
84.46%
15.54%
Robert Harding
433,787,134
67,251,295
86.58%
13.42%
Simon Scott
497,788,202
3,250,227
99.35%
0.65%
Joanne Warner
499,531,356
1,507,073
99.70%
0.30%
For further information, visit our website at www.first-quantum.com.
North American contact: Lisa Doddridge, Director, Investor Relations Tel: (416) 361-6400 Toll-free: 1 (888) 688-6577
United Kingdom contact: Clive Newall, President Tel: +44 7802 721663 Fax: +44 140 327 3494 E-Mail: info@fqml.com
