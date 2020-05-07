Franco-Nevada Announces Election of Directors

TORONTO, May 7, 2020 - Franco-Nevada Corp. announced that the nominees listed in the management proxy circular for the 2020 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders were elected as directors of the Corporation. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Annual Meeting yesterday in Toronto are set out below.











Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld David Harquail 136,237,484 94.77% 7,515,373 5.23% Paul Brink 142,952,173 99.44% 800,684 0.56% Tom Albanese 143,705,092 99.97% 47,765 0.03% Derek W. Evans 142,580,720 99.18% 1,172,137 0.82% Dr. Catharine Farrow 142,525,541 99.15% 1,227,316 0.85% Louis Gignac 140,577,674 97.79% 3,175,183 2.21% Maureen Jensen 143,676,911 99.95% 75,946 0.05% Jennifer Maki 143,676,298 99.95% 76,559 0.05% Randall Oliphant 142,013,374 98.79% 1,739,483 1.21% The Hon. David R. Peterson 139,086,695 96.75% 4,666,162 3.25% Elliott Pew 143,081,000 99.53% 671,857 0.47%

Corporate Summary

Franco-Nevada Corp. is the leading gold-focused royalty and streaming company with the largest and most diversified portfolio of cash-flow producing assets.

