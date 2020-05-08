Amex to Resume 100,000 m Drill Program at High Grade Perron Gold Property

MONTREAL, May 8, 2020 - Amex Exploration Inc. ("Amex or the Company") (TSXV:AMX)(FRA:MX0)(OTCQX:AMXEF) announces it will resume drilling on the Perron Property pursuant to a recent announcement from the Government of Quebec regarding the resumption of mining and exploration activities in the Province of Quebec. As previously announced, the drills remain on-site in position at Perron and so an expeditious restart of the drill program is expected. As a reminder, Amex is very well positioned with relatively low overhead costs and ~$11M in cash and cash equivalents.

Drilling will resume with a focus on the Eastern Gold Zone ("EGZ") while the Company waits for the ground to dry out elsewhere on the property, following the spring thaw period. Two drills are currently sitting on pads and have drilled downhole on targets intended to test the eastward expansion of the High Grade Zone ("HGZ") at depth. In addition, the Company will test the near-surface and expansion of the Denise zone. Amex expects to complete the remainder of its 100,000 metre drilling program by the end of 2020, with ample time remaining in the year and in a very strong cash position.

Dr. Jacques Trottier, Executive Chairman of Amex Exploration said "We are very excited to be resuming our drill program on Perron. Two drills should be fully operational as early as next week with a third drill scheduled to resume operations within the next two to three weeks. We are approximately 210 metres from our target in one hole and 500 meters from our second target, both at the Eastern Gold Zone, both are targeting significant lateral expansions of the HGZ. As always, the health and safety of our workers remains top of mind and we are taking necessary precautions at our Perron project while being mindful of social distancing and hygiene following Quebec's INSPQ and CNESST regulations governing the restart of the Mining Exploration Sector in order to prevent the spread of Covid-19."

The Company's priority is to minimize the potential risks to its workforce at the drilling and core shack operations. At the drill site and core shack, workers will be self monitoring for symptoms prior to coming to work. The core shack facility is very spacious, allowing for adequate social distancing practices while working and is equipped with temperature screening tools and enhanced hygiene and sanitation controls are in place. In addition, work from home protocols will continue for the office staff and management not required at site.

Maxime Bouchard P.Geo. M.Sc.A., (OGQ 1752) and Jérôme Augustin P.Geo. Ph.D., (OGQ 2134), Independent Qualified Persons as defined by Canadian NI 43-101 standards, have reviewed and approved the geological information reported in this news release. The drilling campaign and the quality control program have been planned and supervised by Maxime Bouchard and Jérôme Augustin. The quality assurance and quality control protocol include insertion of blank or standard every 10 samples on average, in addition to the regular insertion of blank, duplicate, and standard samples accredited by Laboratoire Expert during the analytical process. Gold values are estimated by fire assay with finish by atomic absorption and values over 3 ppm Au are reanalyzed by fire assay with finish by gravimetry by Laboratoire Expert Inc, Rouyn-Noranda. Samples containing visible gold mineralization are analyzed by metallic sieve. For additional quality assurance and quality control, all samples were crushed to 90% less than 2 mm prior to pulverization, in order to homogenize samples which may contain coarse gold. Core logging and sampling were completed by Laurentia Exploration.

The Qualified Persons have not completed sufficient work to verify the historic information on the Property, particularly in regards to the historical drill results. However, the Qualified Persons believe that drilling and analytical results were completed to industry standard practices. The information provides an indication of the exploration potential of the Property but may not be representative of expected results.

Amex Exploration Inc. is a junior mining exploration company, the primary objective of which is to acquire, explore, and develop viable gold and base metal projects in the mining-friendly jurisdictions of Quebec and Ontario. Amex is focused on its 100% owned Perron gold project located 110 kilometers north of Rouyn Noranda, Quebec, consisting of 116 contiguous claims covering 4,518 hectares. A number of significant gold discoveries have been made at Perron, including the Eastern Gold Zone, the Gratien Gold Zone, the Grey Cat Zone, and the Central Polymetallic Zone. High-grade gold has been identified in each of the zones. A significant portion of the project remains underexplored. In addition to the Perron project, the company holds a portfolio of three other properties focused on gold and base metals in the Abitibi region of Quebec and Ontario.

