District Announces Update on Acquisition of Tomtebo Project

VANCOUVER, May 8, 2020 - District Metals Corp. (TSX-V: DMX; "District" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated February 28, 2020, the Company has received acceptance in principle from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") of the Company's acquisition of 100% ownership of the Tomtebo and Trollberget properties (together, the "Properties") pursuant to the previously announced purchase agreement dated February 27, 2020 (the "Purchase Agreement") between the Company and Viad Royalties AB (the "Seller"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of EMX Royalty Corp. (TSX-V:EMX) ("EMX"). The acquisition of the Properties by the Company is hereinafter referred to as the "Transaction".

Closing of the Transaction is expected to occur on or before June 22, 2020 subject to the terms of the Purchase Agreement and receipt of final acceptance from the TSXV however, trading in the Company's shares is expected to resume on or about May 12, 2020.

In connection with TSXV acceptance of the Transaction, the Purchase Agreement was amended to provide that:

a) the maximum number of shares of the Company (the "District Shares") issuable to EMX pursuant to EMX's "top-up right" is 11,940,000 District Shares (the top-up right allows EMX to maintain its proportionate shareholding in the Company at no additional consideration until the earlier of the five year anniversary of the closing and completion of a financing raising gross proceeds of at least $3 million); and



b) the number of District Shares issuable to EMX in full or partial payment of the $275,000 due upon announcement by the Company of each of a mineral resource estimate and preliminary economic assessment, will be calculated using the higher of the 20 day (or such shorter period required by the TSXV or other exchange or quotation system) volume-weighted average price of the District Shares on the TSXV (or such other exchange or quotation system as such shares are then listed or quoted) and (ii) the Discounted Market Price (as defined in the policies of the TSXV).

For further details regarding the terms of the Transaction, please refer to the Company's news release of February 20, 2020 and the Purchase Agreement (including the aforementioned amendment thereto) filed on the Company's profile on www.sedar.com.

Also in connection with the TSXV's acceptance of the Transaction, the Company confirms that Vector Geological Solutions Inc. ("Vector"), a consultant retained by the Company to identify potential mineral properties for acquisition by the Company is not a "non-arm's length party" to the Company or EMX and the 500,000 District Shares issuable to Vector as consideration for identifying the Properties and facilitating completion of the proposed Transaction will be issued as follows: (i) 299,140 District Shares, upon the issue by the Company of 3,274,257 District Shares to EMX on closing of the Transaction; (ii) 18,750 District Shares, upon payment by the Company to EMX of the $35,000 cash payment due at closing of the Transaction; and (iii) as to the balance, upon the issuance by the Company of up to an additional 2,428,133 District Shares to EMX pursuant to the "top-up right" referred to above, in each case, if and to the extent paid or issued within 12 months of closing of the Transaction.

About District Metals Corp.

District Metals Corp. is led by industry professionals with a track record of success in the mining industry. The Company's mandate is to seek out, explore, and develop prospective mineral properties through a disciplined science-based approach to create shareholder value and benefit other stakeholders.

The advanced exploration stage Tomtebo Property is located in the Bergslagen Mining District of south-central Sweden will be the Company's main focus. Tomtebo comprises 5,144 ha, and is situated between the historic Falun Mine and Boliden's Garpenberg Mine that are located 25 km to the northwest and southeast, respectively. Two historic polymetallic mines and numerous polymetallic showings are located on the Tomtebo Property along an approximate 17 km trend that exhibits similar geology, structure, alteration and VMS/SedEx style mineralization as other significant mines within the district. Mineralization that is open at depth and along strike at the historic mines on the Tomtebo Property has not been followed up on, and modern systematic exploration has never been conducted on the Property.

Technical Information

All scientific and technical information in this news release has been prepared by, or approved by Garrett Ainsworth, PGeo, President and CEO of the Company. Mr. Ainsworth is a qualified person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Mr. Ainsworth has not verified any of the information regarding any of the properties or projects referred to herein other than the Tomtebo and Trollberget Properties. Mineralization on any other properties referred to herein is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the Tomtebo and Trollberget Properties.

