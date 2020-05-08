Jasper Mining Corporation Provides Update to the April 29, 2020 Press Release

Calgary, May 8, 2020 - Jasper Mining Corp. (TSXV: JSP.H) ("Jasper" or the "Company") announces that due to logistics and delays caused by the COVID-19 virus, it is relying on ‎the exemption ‎provided in Alberta Blanket Order 51-517 Temporary Exemption from Certain ‎Corporate Finance Requirements (the "Alberta Order") of the Alberta Securities Commission and ‎similar exemptions ‎provided by the other securities commissions to postpone he filing of the ‎‎following continuous disclosure documents (collectively the "Documents"). ‎

As an update to the press release issued on April 29, 2020, the Company confirms that there has been no material business developments since November 29, 2019, the date of the filing of the interim financial statements and MD&A for the period ended September 30, 2019.

The Company confirms all other matters stated within the April 29, 2020 press release with no other additions or changes. Please refer to the aforementioned press release for the details discussed.

‎For further information:

Jasper is a Canadian company focusing on the exploration and development of its mining proprieties in interior British Columbia. For further information, please see Jasper's website at: www.jaspermining.com .

For further information, please contact Gordon F. Dixon, Q.C., President, Jasper Mining Corp.. Telephone, +1 (403)-297-9483, email: gdixon43@outlook.com

