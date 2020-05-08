Indigo Exploration Inc. Announces Increase of Private Placement Offering

Vancouver, May 8, 2020 - Indigo Exploration Inc. (TSXV: IXI) (FSE: INEN) (the "Company") announces that it has increased its previously announced private placement (the "Private Placement") (see news release dated April 13, 2020) from 10,000,000 units of the Company ("Units") to 15,000,000 Units at a price of $0.05 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $750,000.
All other terms and conditions of the Private Placement, as previously announced, will remain the same and the Private Placement is subject to the approval of the TSX-V.
On Behalf of the Board of Directors,
"Paul Cowley"
President and CEO
For further information, please contact Paul Cowley: (604) 340-7711 Website: indigoexploration.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulations Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/55604
