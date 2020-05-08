Coeur to Participate in Upcoming Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Metals, Mining & Steel Conference

Coeur Mining Inc.’s (“Coeur” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CDE) President and Chief Executive Officer, Mitchell J. Krebs, will participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Metals, Mining & Steel Conference on May 14, 2020.

The Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Metals, Mining & Steel Conference is a virtual- and invitation-only investment conference. Presentation materials will be made available on the Company’s website at www.coeur.com.

About Coeur

Coeur Mining Inc. is a U.S.-based, well-diversified, growing precious metals producer with five wholly-owned operations: the Palmarejo gold-silver complex in Mexico, the Rochester silver-gold mine in Nevada, the Kensington gold mine in Alaska, the Wharf gold mine in South Dakota, and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine in British Columbia. In addition, the Company has interests in several precious metals exploration projects throughout North America.

