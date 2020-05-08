Ero Copper announces voting results of Annual General and Special Shareholders Meeting

VANCOUVER, May 08, 2020 - Ero Copper Corp. (the “Company”) (TSX: ERO) reported the voting results from its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on May 7, 2020 in the Company’s head office located in Vancouver, British Columbia and by live teleconference. A total of 76,357,768 common shares were represented at the meeting, being 89.04% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the meeting, including the re-election of management’s nominees as directors for the ensuing year and the advisory vote on executive compensation. Detailed results of the votes are presented below.



Each item of business voted upon at the meeting is described in detail in the Company's Management Information Circular dated March 12, 2020 (the “Circular”), which is available on the Company's website (www.erocopper.com) and on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

Set the Number of Directors at Nine

The setting of the number of directors at nine was approved, and the outcome of the valid proxies received was as follows:

Number of Common Shares Voted Percentage of Votes Cast For Against For Against 75,117,161 619,273 99.18% 0.82%

Election of Directors

Each of the nine nominees in the Circular were re-elected as directors of the Company for the ensuing year, and the outcome of the valid proxies received was as follows:

Director Nominee Number of Common Shares Voted Percentage of Votes Cast For Withheld For Withheld Christopher Noel Dunn 75,143,611 592,823 99.22% 0.78% David Strang 75,735,629 805 100.00% 0.00% Lyle Braaten 72,926,657 2,809,777 96.29% 3.71% Steven Busby 75,246,220 490,214 99.35% 0.65% Dr. Sally Eyre 75,141,497 594,937 99.21% 0.79% Robert Getz 74,417,015 1,319,419 98.26% 1.74% Chantal Gosselin 75,711,632 24,802 99.97% 0.03% John Wright 75,373,813 362,621 99.52% 0.48% Matthew Wubs 74,926,225 810,209 98.93% 1.07%

Appointment of Auditor

KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, was re-appointed as the auditor of the Company for the ensuing year, and the directors of the Company were authorized to fix the remuneration to be paid to the auditor, and the outcome of the valid proxies received was as follows:

Number of Common Shares Voted Percentage of Votes Cast For Withheld For Withheld 75,740,505 617,261 99.19% 0.81%

Incentive Option Grants under the Stock Option Plan to New Directors

The granting of 8,086 incentive stock options on August 15, 2019 to each of Dr. Sally Eyre and Chantal Gosselin, upon appointment to the Board of Directors of the Company, was ratified, authorized and approved, and the outcome of the valid proxies received was as follows:

Number of Common Shares Voted Percentage of Votes Cast For Against For Against 74,294,664 1,441,770 98.10% 1.90%

Certain Matters Relating to the Stock Option Plan

The Company’s Stock Option Plan, including amendments thereto, and the unallocated options issuable thereunder was authorized and approved, and the outcome of the valid proxies received was as follows:

Number of Common Shares Voted Percentage of Votes Cast For Against For Against 74,079,017 1,657,417 97.81% 2.19%

Certain Matters Relating to the Share Unit Plan

The Company’s Share Unit Plan, including amendments thereto, and the unallocated units issuable thereunder was authorized and approved, and the outcome of the valid proxies received was as follows:

Number of Common Shares Voted Percentage of Votes Cast For Against For Against 74,270,259 1,466,175 98.06% 1.94%

Amendments to the Articles of the Company

The amendments to the Articles of the Company to (i) increase the quorum requirement for the Company’s shareholder meetings to two persons who are, or who represent by proxy, shareholders who, in the aggregate, hold at least 25% of the issued shares entitled to be voted at the meeting; and (ii) increase the quorum requirement for the transaction of the business of the directors to be set at a majority of the directors were authorized and approved, and the outcome of the valid proxies received was as follows:

Number of Common Shares Voted Percentage of Votes Cast For Against For Against 75,117,132 619,302 99.18% 0.82%

Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation

The non-binding advisory “say on pay” resolution accepting the Company’s approach to executive compensation as described in the Circular was approved, and the outcome of the valid proxies received was as follows:

Number of Common Shares Voted Percentage of Votes Cast For Against For Against 70,844,985 4,891,449 93.54% 6.46%

ABOUT ERO COPPER CORP

Ero Copper Corp., headquartered in Vancouver, B.C., is focused on copper production growth from the Vale do Cura?? Property, located in Bahia, Brazil. The Company’s primary asset is a 99.6% interest in the Brazilian copper mining company, MCSA, 100% owner of the Vale do Cura?? Property with over 40 years of operating history in the region. The Company currently mines copper ore from the Pilar and Vermelhos underground mines. In addition to the Vale do Cura?? Property, MCSA owns 100% of the Boa Esperanҫa development project, an IOCG-type copper project located in Par?, Brazil and the Company, directly and indirectly, owns 97.6% of the NX Gold Mine, an operating gold and silver mine located in Mato Grosso, Brazil. Additional information on the Company and its operations, including Technical Reports on the Vale do Cura??, Boa Esperanҫa and NX Gold properties, can be found on the Company’s website (www.erocopper.com) and on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).