Lucara Reports Voting Results from Annual Meeting
VANCOUVER, May 8, 2020 - (LUC – TSX, LUC – BSE, LUC – Nasdaq Stockholm)
Please view PDF version
Lucara Diamond Corp. ("Lucara" or the "Company") held its Annual General & Special meeting of shareholders in Vancouver, British Columbia today. Shareholders voted as follows on the matters before the meeting:
Board Members
Shareholders elected the following 7 board members with shareholders represented at the meeting voting in favour of individual directors as follows:
|
Director
|
Votes For
|
% Votes
|
Votes Withheld
|
% Votes
|
Paul Conibear
|
147,944,235
|
96.10
|
6,008,462
|
3.90
|
David Dicaire
|
153,251,523
|
99.54
|
701,174
|
0.48
|
Marie Inkster
|
150,609,532
|
97.83
|
3,343,165
|
2.17
|
Lukas Lundin
|
139,099,907
|
90.35
|
14,852,790
|
9.65
|
Catherine McLeod-Seltzer
|
149,177,255
|
96.90
|
4,775,442
|
3.10
|
Peter J. O'Callaghan
|
145,033,742
|
94.21
|
8,918,955
|
5.79
|
Eira Thomas
|
149,040,428
|
96.81
|
4,912,269
|
3.19
Appointment of Auditors
Shareholders re-appointed PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Lucara's auditors with 98.46% of shareholders voting in favour.
Share Unit Plan
Approval of certain amendments to the Corporation's share unit plan, and the allotment of up to 10,000,000 shares to be issued thereunder including the ratification of 779,090 share units granted under the share unit plan, as disclosed in Lucara's management proxy circular dated April 3, 2020, were approved by Shareholders with 96.96% of shares represented at the meeting voting in favour.
Deferred Share Unit Plan
Approval of a Deferred share unit plan, and the allotment of up to 4,000,000 shares to be issued thereunder including the ratification of 278,000 deferred share units granted under the DSU plan, disclosed in Lucara's management proxy circular dated April 3, 2020, was approved with 99.04% shares represented at the meeting voting in favour.
Advisory Resolution on Executive Compensation
Management's approach to executive compensation, also disclosed in Lucara's management proxy circular dated April 3, 2020 was approved with 97.23% of shares represented at the meeting voting in favour.
On behalf of the Board,
Eira Thomas
President and Chief Executive Officer
Follow Lucara Diamond on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn
ABOUT LUCARA
Lucara is a leading independent producer of large exceptional quality Type IIa diamonds from its 100% owned Karowe Mine in Botswana. The Company has an experienced board and management team with extensive diamond development and operations expertise. The Company operates transparently and in accordance with international best practices in the areas of sustainability, health and safety, environment and community relations.
ABOUT CLARA
Clara Diamond Solutions (Clara), wholly owned by Lucara Diamond Corp., is a secure, digital sales platform that uses proprietary analytics together with cloud and blockchain technologies to modernize the existing diamond supply chain, driving efficiencies, unlocking value and ensuring diamond provenance from mine to finger.
The information in this release is accurate at the time of distribution but may be superseded or qualified by subsequent news releases.
The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on May 8, 2020 at 2:00pm Pacific Time.
SOURCE Lucara Diamond Corp.
Contact
North America: Christine Warner, Investor Relations & Communications, +1 604 689-7842 | info@lucaradiamond.com; Sweden: Robert Eriksson, Investor Relations & Public Relations, +46 701 112615 | reriksson@rive6.ch; UK Public Relations: Emily Moss / Jos Simson, Tavistock, +447788554035 | lucara@tavistock.co.uk