Fieldex Exploration Announces a Non-Brokered Private Placement

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/
ROUYN-NORANDA, QC, May 8, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Fieldex Exploration Inc. (TSXV: FLX) (Frankfurt: F7E1) ("Fieldex") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement to raise up to a maximum amount of $500,000 by issuing a maximum of 7,142,857 units at a price of $0.07 per unit. Each unit consist of one common share in the capital of Fieldex and one common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant will entitle its holder to purchase one additional common share of Fieldex at an exercise price of $0.10 for a period of 24 months from the closing date of the private placement. The TSX Venture Exchange has conditionally approved the private placement.
About Fieldex
Fieldex is a mineral resource company actively exploring in Québec on acquiring and exploring precious metals deposits located in the province of Québec.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the release.
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!