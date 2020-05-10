Theta Gold Mines Limited: Managing Director To Step Down From Executive Duties

Sydney, Australia - Theta Gold Mines Ltd. (ASX:TGM) (OTCMKTS:TGMGF) advises that the Managing Director, Mr Robert Thomson, has advised the board that he intends to step down from executive duties with effect from 5 August 2020. Mr Thomson will remain on the Board as a non-executive director.The Company's project activities in South Africa continue uninterrupted under CEO Mr George Jenkins, based at the mine site. The local team is being continuously expanded, as the Company moves towards the construction phase.Chairman Mr Bill Guy commented, "Rob has led the Company since November 2016 and has seen the Company evolve to a potential gold producer with the Theta open-cut project. We thank Rob for his efforts and look forward to his continued contribution in a non-executive role."





About Theta Gold Mines Limited:



Theta Gold Mines Ltd. (ASX:TGM) (OTCMKTS:TGMGF) is a gold development company that holds a range of prospective gold assets in a world-renowned South African gold mining region. These assets include several surface and near-surface high-grade gold projects which provide cost advantages relative to other gold producers in the region.



Theta Gold Mines core project is located next to the historical gold mining town of Pilgrim's Rest, in Mpumalanga Province, some 370km northeast of Johannesburg by road or 95km north of Nelspruit (Capital City of Mpumalanga Province). Following small scale production from 2011 – 2015, the Company is currently focussing on the construction of a new gold processing plant within its approved footprint at the TGME plant, and for the processing of the Theta Open Pit oxide gold ore. Nearby surface and underground mines and prospects are expected to be further evaluated in the future.



The Company aims to build a solid production platform to over 100Kozpa based primarily around shallow, open-cut or adit-entry hard rock mining sources. Theta Gold Mines has access to over 43 historical mines and prospect areas that can be accessed and explored, with over 6.7Moz of historical production recorded.





Source:



Theta Gold Mines Ltd.





Contact:

Bill Guy, Chairman Theta Gold Mines Ltd. M: +61 2 8912 2126 billg@thetagoldmines.com Rob Thomson Managing Director M: +61 2 8912 2126 robt@thetagoldmines.com United States - Michael Porter Porter, LeVay and Rose Inc +1 212 564 4700, theta@plrinvest.com