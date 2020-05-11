Lake Resources NL: General Meeting Under COVID-19 Conditions

Brisbane, Australia - Lithium explorer and developer Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) refers to the Notice of Meeting released to the Market on 14 April 2020 and provides an update regarding the Company's upcoming Extraordinary General Meeting to be conducted on Thursday 14 May 2020 at 11:00am (AEST) at Automic Group, Level 5, 126 Phillip Street, Sydney NSW 2000. Shareholders are not permitted to physically attend the meeting due to the Government restrictions on physical meetings and health risks associated with COVID-19 and social distancing measures still currently in place.Shareholders are able to attend the meeting via virtual means by joining the live weblink. Shareholders who wish to attend the Meeting via weblink must register their attendance with the Company by 11am (AEST) on Wednesday 13 May 2020, the day prior to the Meeting, by emailing the Company Secretary at cosec@lakeresources.com.au and including your Holder Name, Address and HIN or SRN. The Company will then provide you with the necessary details to participate in the Meeting via the weblink.Shareholders are encouraged to submit any questions they may have of the Company in writing to the Company Secretary at cosec@lakeresources.com.au by 5.00pm (AEST) on Wednesday 13 May 2020, the day prior to the meeting. The Company will also provide Shareholders with the opportunity to ask questions during the meeting. No new presentation will be provided. Shareholders are directed to the recent presentation on the company's website and the recent webinar.The Company reminds and encourages Shareholders to submit their proxy form to ensure their votes are cast. Proxy forms must be submitted by no later than 11am (AEST) on Tuesday 12 May 2020.





Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) is a lithium exploration and development company focused on developing its three lithium brine projects and hard rock project in Argentina, all owned 100%. The leases are in a prime location among the lithium sector's largest players within the Lithium Triangle, where half of the world's lithium is produced. Lake holds one of the largest lithium tenement packages in Argentina (~200,000Ha) secured in 2016 prior to a significant 'rush' by major companies. The large holdings provide the potential to provide consistent security of supply demanded by battery makers and electric vehicle manufacturers.



The Kachi project covers 69,000 ha over a salt lake south of FMC's lithium operation and near Albemarle's Antofalla project in Catamarca Province. Drilling at Kachi has confirmed a large lithium brine bearing basin over 20km long, 15km wide and 400m to 800m deep. Drilling over Kachi (currently 16 drill holes, 3100m) has produced a maiden indicated and inferred resource of 4.4 Mt LCE (Indicated 1.0Mt and Inferred 3.4Mt) within a 8-17 Mt LCE exploration target (refer ASX announcement 27 November 2018).



A direct extraction technique is being tested in partnership with Lilac Solutions, which has shown 80-90% recoveries and lithium brine concentrations in excess of 3000 mg/L lithium and is planned to be trialled on site in tandem with conventional methods as part of a PFS to follow the resource statement. Scope exists to unlock considerable value through partnerships and corporate deals in the near term.





Steve Promnitz Managing Director Lake Resources NL T: +61-2-9188-7864 E: steve@lakeresources.com.au