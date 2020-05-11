Tudor Gold Initiates Diamond Drilling at their Flagship Treaty Creek Au-Cu-Ag Project

Vancouver, May 11, 2020 - Tudor Gold Corp. (TSXV: TUD) (FSE: TUC) (the "Company" or "Tudor Gold") is pleased to announce that it has begun this season's diamond drill hole program at its flagship property, Treaty Creek, located in the heart of the Golden Triangle of Northwestern British Columbia. Diamond drilling has begun with two drill rigs on the Goldstorm Zone which is on-trend from Seabridges' KMS Project located just five kilometers to the southwest. These first two drills have begun drilling the initial holes of the 20,000 meter, exploration program.

Tudor Gold's Vice President of Project Development, Ken Konkin, P.Geo., states: "We are very proud of the hard work and dedication that our crews exhibited during the weeks prior to the start of drilling. Due to their diligence in preparing the camp we have been able to start our drill program a month earlier than last year's program. The priority is to continue to expand the Goldstorm System to the southeast and to the northeast."

"The current known length of the northeast axis of the Goldstorm System is over 850 meters, and the southeast axis is at least 600m ; the system remains open in both dimensions, as well as to depth. The strongest mineralization encountered to date is from two consecutive 150m step-out holes at the northeast end of the drill grid: GS-19-42 yielded 0.849 g/t Au Eq over 780 m with the 300 Horizon averaging 1.275 g/t Au Eq over 370.5m and GS-19-47 yielded 0.697 g/t Au Eq over 1,081.5m with the 300 Horizon averaging 0.867 g/t Au Eq over 301.5m. Our program will be focused on expanding the mineralized area from these two very encouraging step-out holes. Furthermore, we plan to continue advancing along the NE axis with yet another 150 meter step out hole. The best results from the southeast dimension came from GS-19-52 which yielded 0.783 g/t Au Eq over 601.5m with 1.062 g/t Au Eq over 336.0m within the 300 Horizon. "

(The above results were from the company's news release dated March 3rd, 2020,, in which the following metal prices were used to calculate the Au Eq metal content: Gold $1322/oz, Ag: $15.91/oz, Cu: $2.86/lb. Calculations used the formula Au Eq g/t = (Au g/t) + (Ag g/t x 0.012) + (Cu% x 1.4835). All metals are reported in USD and calculations do not consider metal recoveries. True widths have not been determined as the mineralized body remains open in all directions. Further drilling is required to determine the mineralized body orientation and true widths.)

Tudor Gold and its associated service companies have taken extreme measures to maintain the highest professional standards while working under COVID-19 health and safety protocols. Only essential personnel are permitted to enter the camp and staging areas. An on-site certified paramedic conducts strict daily monitoring of temperatures and general health conditions of personnel and service providers who are working at the project site and the staging area.

Walter Storm, President and CEO, stated: "I am very pleased with the safe start-up of the 2020 exploration program thanks to the hard work and dedication of our crews. The Company's intent is to advance the Treaty Creek Project with full recognition and confidence in the recommended COVID-19 safety protocols. The goal for this year is to complete enough drilling that we can begin to delineate a first resource estimation at Treaty Creek."

The Qualified Person for this news release for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 is the Company's Vice President of Project Development, Ken Konkin, P.Geo. He has read and approved the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for the disclosure contained in this news release.

Tudor Gold is a precious and base metals explorer with properties in British Columbia's Golden Triangle, an area that hosts producing and past-producing mines and several large deposits that are approaching potential development. The 17,913 hectare Treaty Creek project (in which Tudor Gold has a 60% interest) borders Seabridge Gold Inc.'s KSM property to the southwest and borders Pretium Resources Inc.'s Brucejack property to the southeast. The Company also has a 60% interest in the Electrum Project, earn in options and 100% interests in other prospective projects located in the Golden Triangle area.

