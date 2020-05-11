Fort à La Corne Kimberlites: Orbit Drilling Program on Orion North K120 Microdiamond Sample Produces 0.55 Carat Diamond Fragment from Larger Stone

TSX: DIAM

SASKATOON, May 11, 2020 - Star Diamond Corp. ("Star Diamond" or the "Corporation") announced today that Rio Tinto Exploration Canada Inc. ("RTEC") recently provided the Corporation with microdiamond results from the PQ3 (83 millimetre) core hole 120FB001, which RTEC drilled in November of 2019. This hole was drilled on the Corporation's K120 Kimberlite, which forms part of the Orion North kimberlite cluster. The Corporation noted that the microdiamond results provided contained two macrodiamonds, the largest weighing 0.552 carats. This 0.552 carat diamond fragment has been broken from a larger stone. In total, 323 diamonds were recovered from this consignment of drill core, with two of these diamonds being macrodiamonds (see table below).

Senior Vice President Exploration and Development, George Read, states: "The occurrence of a 0.55 carat diamond in a microdiamond sample is anomalous and speaks to the potential for a coarse diamond size frequency distribution and supports previous evaluation work conducted by Star Diamond Corp. on the Orion North Kimberlites. Since 2004 the Corporation has completed 45 core holes and 16 large diameter drill ("LDD") holes on K120. A total of 3,415 macrodiamonds weighing a total of 298 carats were recovered from the LDD samples. The Corporation's K120 LDD diamond parcel includes 19 diamonds over 1 carat and the three largest stones are 7.5, 3.8 and 3.3 carats, respectively. These recent results from RTEC's drill program are extremely encouraging and emphasize the evaluation potential of the extensive volumes of kimberlite outside of the present focus on the Star and Orion South kimberlites."

RTEC has been performing additional exploration programs (which RTEC refers to as "FalCon Orbit" programs) to investigate and prioritize the Corporation's Fort à la Corne kimberlites outside of the Star and Orion South kimberlites.



Orion North K120 Core Hole # 120FB001 Number of Diamonds per Sieve Size (Millimetre Square Mesh Sieve) Microdiamonds +0.106

-0.150 +0.150

-0.212 +0.212

-0.300 +0.300

-0.425 +0.425

-0.600 +0.600

-0.850 185 86 33 16 1 0 Macrodiamonds +0.850 -1.180 +1.180 -1.700 +1.700 -2.360 +2.360 -3.350 +3.350 -4.750 +4.750 0 1 0 0 1 0 Total Number of Diamonds: 323 Total Sample Weight: 231.45 kilograms (dry)

The cut-off between micro- and macrodiamonds is 0.85 millimetres.

Diamond results reported in this news release are based on caustic fusion processing and diamond sorting completed for RTEC by Saskatchewan Research Council's ("SRC") Geoanalytical Laboratories located in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. SRC is an independent mineral process laboratory facility which is accredited to the ISO/IEC 17025 standard by the Standards Council of Canada as a testing laboratory for diamond analysis.

