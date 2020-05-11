OTC Markets Group Welcomes Rise Gold Corp. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, May 11, 2020 - OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Rise Gold Corp. (CSE: RISE; OTCQX: RYES), an exploration stage mining company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Rise Gold Corp. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

Rise Gold Corp. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "RYES." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market provides investors with a premium U.S. public market to research and trade the shares of investor-focused companies. Graduating to the OTCQX Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

SecuritiesLawUSA, PC acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

About Rise Gold Corp.

Rise Gold Corp. is an exploration stage mining company. The Company's principal asset is the historic past producing Idaho-Maryland Gold Mine located in California, USA. The Idaho-Maryland Gold Mine is one of the greatest past producing gold mines in the United States with total past production of 2,414,000 ounces of gold from 1866-1955. Rise is a US corporation incorporated in Nevada USA and maintains its head office in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

