Champion Iron provides notice of fourth quarter and fiscal 2020 financial results conference call and webcast

MONTRÉAL, May 11, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Champion Iron Ltd. (TSX: CIA) (ASX: CIA) ("Champion" or the "Company") announces that it will be hosting a conference call and webcast on May 20, 2020 at 8:30 AM EDT (Montréal time) / May 20, 2020 at 10:30 PM AEST (Sydney time) with senior management, during which they will review the Company's financial and operational results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended March 31, 2020.

Champion's financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the fourth quarter and full year ended March 31, 2020 will be released prior to the conference call and webcast held on May 20, 2020, and will be available in the "Financial & Regulatory Reports" section of the Company's website at www.championiron.com and under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be accessible for a period of 90 days through Champion's website at www.championiron.com/investors.

Access to the Conference Call:

Tel. local & overseas: (+1) 416 764 8688 Tel. North America: (+1) 888 390 0546 Tel. Australia: 1800 076 068 Webcast: www.championiron.com/investors Replay overseas: (+1) 416 764 8677 Replay N. America: (+1) 888 390 0541 Replay pass code: 989322 # Replay expiration: Wednesday, May 27, 2020 11:59 PM EDT / Thursday, May 28, 2020 1:59 PM AEST

About Champion Iron Limited

The Company, through its subsidiary Québec Iron Ore Inc., owns and operates the Bloom Lake Mining Complex, located on the south end of the Labrador Trough, approximately 13 km north of Fermont, Québec, adjacent to established iron ore producers. Bloom Lake is an open-pit truck and shovel operation, with a concentrator, and it ships iron concentrate from the site by rail, initially on the Bloom Lake Railway, to a ship loading port in Sept-Îles, Québec.

The Company acquired the Bloom Lake assets from bankruptcy protection in April 2016 and following the release of a feasibility study on February 16, 2017, the Company recommissioned Bloom Lake in February 2018, and completed its first shipment of iron ore on April 1, 2018. In June 2019, the Company released the findings of a feasibility study for the Phase II expansion which envisions doubling Bloom Lake's overall capacity from 7.4 Mtpa to 15 Mtpa. On August 16, 2019, the Company acquired Ressources Québec's 36.8% equity interest in Québec Iron Ore Inc. and now owns 100% of Québec Iron Ore Inc., which owns and operates Bloom Lake.

For additional information on Champion Iron Ltd., please visit our website at: www.championiron.com.

